Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2026

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY SIX-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales $ 93,837 $ 72,624 $ 160,190 $ 131,484 $ 315,707 $ 264,043 Cost of Sales 65,130 44,760 116,933 85,798 224,336 171,491 Gross Profit $ 28,707 $ 27,864 $ 43,257 $ 45,686 $ 91,371 $ 92,552 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 14,111 13,332 26,173 24,865 51,571 49,338 Operating Income $ 14,596 $ 14,532 $ 17,084 $ 20,821 $ 39,800 $ 43,214 Interest Income 1 325 578 901 607 2,017 1,299 Other Income (Expense) 1 11 50 (30 ) 114 396 626 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 14,932 $ 15,160 $ 17,955 $ 21,542 $ 42,213 $ 45,139 Provision for Income Taxes 3,513 3,531 4,237 4,985 10,372 10,163 Net Income $ 11,419 $ 11,629 $ 13,718 $ 16,557 $ 31,841 $ 34,976 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 12.72 $ 12.50 $ 15.27 $ 17.74 $ 35.13 $ 37.40 1. Has been restated to move Interest Income out of Other Income (Expense) and net it with Interest Expense on the Interest Income line for all periods being presented.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Ended June 30 2026 2025 Net Income $ 13,718 $ 16,557 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (843 ) 2,015 Comprehensive Income $ 12,875 $ 18,572 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2026 2025 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 32,113 $ 29,883 Marketable Securities 6,518 19,913 Accounts Receivable, net 51,516 41,719 Inventories (FIFO) 49,677 52,715 LIFO Reserve (21,587 ) (21,051 ) Inventories (LIFO) 28,090 31,664 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 67 62 Other Current Assets 13,127 5,758 Current Assets $ 131,431 $ 128,999 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 90,328 79,083 Right of Use Assets 2,270 2,276 Other Assets 1,443 1,625 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,761 2,338 Total Assets $ 228,233 $ 214,321 Accounts Payable $ 18,087 $ 17,750 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 456 468 Current Lease Liabilities 411 403 Advance Billings 35,891 36,362 Other Current Liabilities 55,209 52,594 Current Liabilities $ 110,054 $ 107,577 Long-Term Debt 4,902 5,265 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,551 1,618 Lease Liabilities 796 904 Total Liabilities $ 117,303 $ 115,364 Shareholders' Investment 110,930 98,957 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 228,233 $ 214,321





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA June 30 December 31 2026 2025 Book Value per Common Share $ 123.52 $ 110.09 Total Shares Outstanding 898,059 898,883 Backlog $ 206,950 $ 243,606





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Common

Stock Paid-in

Surplus Retained

Earnings Treasury

Stock Total Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957 Add (Deduct): Net Income 13,718 13,718 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (843 ) (843 ) Dividends (539 ) (539 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (363 ) (363 ) Other - Balance, June 30, 2026 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 142,853 $ (39,874 ) $ (3,265 ) $ 110,930





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 13,718 $ 16,557 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 4,408 3,380 ROU Asset Amortization 24 - Deferred Tax Expense - 288 Loss on Disposal of Equipment 693 469 Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,969 ) (15,765 ) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (343 ) (16 ) (Inc) Dec in Inventories 3,871 (2,256 ) (Inc) in Prepayments (7,030 ) (782 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (490 ) (579 ) Dec in Other Assets 360 2,026 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable 451 (4,589 ) (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (2,626 ) 913 Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses (4,276 ) 3,088 Inc (Dec) in Advance Billings (435 ) 12,784 Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 9,591 12,156 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (180 ) (156 ) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 25 17 (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities (58 ) (1,730 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 7,734 $ 25,805 Investing Activities Purchases of Marketable Securities (40,099 ) (16,464 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 53,494 10,981 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 6 - Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (17,442 ) (13,850 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (4,041 ) $ (19,333 ) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (39 ) (50 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (234 ) (5,186 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 234 2,136 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (426 ) (1,864 ) Dividends Paid (539 ) (495 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (363 ) (1,664 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (1,367 ) $ (7,123 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (96 ) 1,160 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,230 $ 509 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 29,883 21,169 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 32,113 $ 21,678





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 76,802 $ 58,928 $ 17,874 Mueller BV $ 17,046 $ 13,796 $ 3,250 Eliminations $ (11 ) $ (100 ) $ 89 Net Revenue $ 93,837 $ 72,624 $ 21,213

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 128,386 $ 109,005 $ 19,381 Mueller BV $ 31,825 $ 22,579 $ 9,246 Eliminations $ (21 ) $ (100 ) $ 79 Net Revenue $ 160,190 $ 131,484 $ 28,706

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 255,252 $ 219,480 $ 35,772 Mueller BV $ 60,504 $ 45,548 $ 14,956 Eliminations $ (49 ) $ (985 ) $ 936 Net Revenue $ 315,707 $ 264,043 $ 51,664

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 9,986 $ 10,922 $ (936 ) Mueller BV $ 1,433 $ 694 $ 739 Eliminations $ - $ 13 $ (13 ) Net Income $ 11,419 $ 11,629 $ (210 )

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 11,308 $ 16,350 $ (5,042 ) Mueller BV $ 2,410 $ 200 $ 2,210 Eliminations $ - $ 7 $ (7 ) Net Income $ 13,718 $ 16,557 $ (2,839 )

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 28,056 $ 34,609 $ (6,553 ) Mueller BV $ 3,798 $ 388 $ 3,410 Eliminations $ (13 ) $ (21 ) $ 8 Net Income (Loss) $ 31,841 $ 34,976 $ (3,135 )

B. The backlog as of June 30, 2026 remains strong at $208.3 million compared to $234.2 million at June 30, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $193.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $223.6 million at June 30, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $14.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $11.3 million at June 30, 2025.

C. Revenue is up from the previous year by $21.2 million on a three-month basis and up $51.7 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $17.9 million for the three months and $35.8 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $3.3 million on a three-month basis and $15 million on a twelve-month basis.

Net Income is flat year over year on a three-month basis, and down $3.1 million on a twelve-month basis. In the Netherlands, earnings are up $0.7 million for three months and up $3.4 million over twelve months.

Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was nearly as strong as in the same quarter of 2025. This performance was supported by the continuing high level of work in our pharmaceutical business and strong profitability in our other markets. Particularly noteworthy is the strong performance of our Dutch subsidiary, which doubled net income over the prior-year quarter and operates primarily in the dairy farm market. Revenue in the second quarter was significantly higher, but net income as a percentage of revenue was lower. Significant factors contributing to this lower margin were an unusually profitable rush project in 2025 with no comparable project in 2026, the effects of startup activities in the new building, and the continued reliance on contractors in 2026 to handle volume above our internal capacity.

Our new module fabrication building is nearly full with active work, and much of the former module space in older buildings is still occupied by jobs being disassembled for shipment or waiting for customer sites to be ready. Without the new building, we could not have maintained this level of work.

D. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down $1.3 million for the three months, $7.8 million for the six months and $8.3 million for the trailing twelve months.

Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months Twelve Months (In Thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Domestic Net Income $ 9,986 $ 10,922 $ 11,308 $ 16,350 $ 28,056 $ 34,609 Income Tax Expense $ 3,016 $ 3,292 $ 3,407 $ 4,920 $ 9,113 $ 10,002 Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 13,002 $ 14,214 $ 14,715 $ 21,270 $ 37,169 $ 44,611 LIFO Adjustment $ 290 $ 369 $ 536 $ 1,752 $ (311 ) $ 587 Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 13,292 $ 14,583 $ 15,251 $ 23,022 $ 36,858 $ 45,198

E. On June 5, 2026, the tender offer, announced on May 7, 2026, expired with 824 shares being tendered for a total of $362,560.

F. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for June 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.14 for June 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com .

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com