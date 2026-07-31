Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2026

 | Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
             
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  June 30 June 30 June 30
   2026  2025  2026   2025   2026   2025 
             
Net Sales $93,837 $72,624 $160,190  $131,484  $315,707  $264,043 
Cost of Sales  65,130  44,760  116,933   85,798   224,336   171,491 
        Gross Profit $28,707 $27,864 $43,257  $45,686  $91,371  $92,552 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  14,111  13,332  26,173   24,865   51,571   49,338 
        Operating Income $14,596 $14,532 $17,084  $20,821  $39,800  $43,214 
Interest Income 1  325  578  901   607   2,017   1,299 
Other Income (Expense) 1  11  50  (30)  114   396   626 
Income before Provision for Income Taxes $14,932 $15,160 $17,955  $21,542  $42,213  $45,139 
Provision for Income Taxes  3,513  3,531  4,237   4,985   10,372   10,163 
Net Income $11,419 $11,629 $13,718  $16,557  $31,841  $34,976 
             
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $12.72 $12.50 $15.27  $17.74  $35.13  $37.40 
             
1. Has been restated to move Interest Income out of Other Income (Expense) and net it with Interest Expense on the Interest Income line for all periods being presented.


       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
       
    Six Months Ended
    June 30
     2026   2025 
       
Net Income   $13,718  $16,557 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:     
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   (843)  2,015 
Comprehensive Income  $12,875  $18,572 
       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
    June 30 December 31
     2026   2025 
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents   $32,113  $29,883 
Marketable Securities    6,518   19,913 
Accounts Receivable, net    51,516   41,719 
Inventories (FIFO)    49,677   52,715 
LIFO Reserve    (21,587)  (21,051)
Inventories (LIFO)    28,090   31,664 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   67   62 
Other Current Assets    13,127   5,758 
        Current Assets $131,431  $128,999 
       
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment  90,328   79,083 
Right of Use Assets  2,270   2,276 
Other Assets  1,443   1,625 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  2,761   2,338 
        Total Assets $228,233  $214,321 
       
Accounts Payable   $18,087  $17,750 
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt    456   468 
Current Lease Liabilities    411   403 
Advance Billings    35,891   36,362 
Other Current Liabilities    55,209   52,594 
        Current Liabilities $110,054  $107,577 
       
Long-Term Debt  4,902   5,265 
Other Long-Term Liabilities  1,551   1,618 
Lease Liabilities  796   904 
        Total Liabilities   $117,303  $115,364 
Shareholders' Investment  110,930   98,957 
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $228,233  $214,321 
       


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
     
  June 30 December 31
   2026   2025 
Book Value per Common Share$123.52  $110.09 
Total Shares Outstanding 898,059   898,883 
Backlog $206,950  $243,606 
     


              
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
           Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		  
             
   Common
Stock		 Paid-in
Surplus		 Retained
Earnings		 Treasury
Stock		   
        Total
Balance, December 31, 2025 $1,508 $9,708 $129,674  $(39,511) $(2,422) $98,957 
Add (Deduct):            
 Net Income      13,718       13,718 
 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax         (843)  (843)
 Dividends      (539)      (539)
 Treasury Stock Acquisition        (363)    (363)
 Other            - 
Balance, June 30, 2026 $1,508 $9,708 $142,853  $(39,874) $(3,265) $110,930 
              


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2026		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2025
     
     
Operating Activities:   
    
  Net Income$13,718  $16,557 
    
  Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:   
    Depreciation & Amortization 4,408   3,380 
    ROU Asset Amortization   24   - 
    Deferred Tax Expense   -   288 
    Loss on Disposal of Equipment 693   469 
  Change in Assets and Liabilities   
    (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,969)  (15,765)
    (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (343)  (16)
    (Inc) Dec in Inventories 3,871   (2,256)
    (Inc) in Prepayments (7,030)  (782)
    (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (490)  (579)
    Dec in Other Assets 360   2,026 
    (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable 451   (4,589)
    (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (2,626)  913 
    Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses (4,276)  3,088 
    Inc (Dec) in Advance Billings (435)  12,784 
    Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 9,591   12,156 
    Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (180)  (156)
    Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 25   17 
    (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities (58)  (1,730)
        Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$7,734  $25,805 
    
Investing Activities   
      Purchases of Marketable Securities   (40,099)  (16,464)
      Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 53,494   10,981 
      Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 6   - 
      Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (17,442)  (13,850)
       Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$(4,041) $(19,333)
    
Financing Activities   
      Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (39)  (50)
      (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (234)  (5,186)
      Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 234   2,136 
      (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (426)  (1,864)
      Dividends Paid (539)  (495)
      Treasury Stock Acquisitions (363)  (1,664)
       Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities$(1,367) $(7,123)
    
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  (96)  1,160 
    
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents$2,230  $509 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 29,883   21,169 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter$32,113  $21,678 
       


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.  The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$76,802 $58,928  $17,874 
Mueller BV$17,046 $13,796  $3,250 
Eliminations$(11)$(100) $89 
Net Revenue$93,837 $72,624  $21,213 
     

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$128,386 $109,005  $19,381 
Mueller BV$31,825 $22,579  $9,246 
Eliminations$(21)$(100) $79 
Net Revenue$160,190 $131,484  $28,706 
     

The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$255,252 $219,480  $35,772 
Mueller BV$60,504 $45,548  $14,956 
Eliminations$(49)$(985) $936 
Net Revenue$315,707 $264,043  $51,664 
     

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$9,986 $10,922  $(936)
Mueller BV$1,433 $694  $739 
Eliminations$- $13  $(13)
Net Income$11,419 $11,629  $(210)
     

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$11,308 $16,350  $(5,042)
Mueller BV$2,410 $200  $2,210 
Eliminations$- $7  $(7)
Net Income$13,718 $16,557  $(2,839)
     

The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2026  2025  Variance
Domestic$28,056 $34,609  $(6,553)
Mueller BV$3,798 $388  $3,410 
Eliminations$(13)$(21) $8 
Net Income (Loss)$31,841 $34,976  $(3,135)
           

B.  The backlog as of June 30, 2026 remains strong at $208.3 million compared to $234.2 million at June 30, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $193.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $223.6 million at June 30, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $14.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $11.3 million at June 30, 2025.

C.  Revenue is up from the previous year by $21.2 million on a three-month basis and up $51.7 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $17.9 million for the three months and $35.8 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $3.3 million on a three-month basis and $15 million on a twelve-month basis.

Net Income is flat year over year on a three-month basis, and down $3.1 million on a twelve-month basis. In the Netherlands, earnings are up $0.7 million for three months and up $3.4 million over twelve months.

Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was nearly as strong as in the same quarter of 2025. This performance was supported by the continuing high level of work in our pharmaceutical business and strong profitability in our other markets. Particularly noteworthy is the strong performance of our Dutch subsidiary, which doubled net income over the prior-year quarter and operates primarily in the dairy farm market. Revenue in the second quarter was significantly higher, but net income as a percentage of revenue was lower. Significant factors contributing to this lower margin were an unusually profitable rush project in 2025 with no comparable project in 2026, the effects of startup activities in the new building, and the continued reliance on contractors in 2026 to handle volume above our internal capacity.

Our new module fabrication building is nearly full with active work, and much of the former module space in older buildings is still occupied by jobs being disassembled for shipment or waiting for customer sites to be ready. Without the new building, we could not have maintained this level of work.

D.  We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down $1.3 million for the three months, $7.8 million for the six months and $8.3 million for the trailing twelve months.

 Ended June 30
 Three Months Six Months Twelve Months
(In Thousands) 2026 2025  2026 2025  2026  2025
Domestic Net Income$9,986$10,922 $11,308$16,350 $28,056 $34,609
Income Tax Expense$3,016$3,292 $3,407$4,920 $9,113 $10,002
Domestic EBT - GAAP$13,002$14,214 $14,715$21,270 $37,169 $44,611
LIFO Adjustment$290$369 $536$1,752 $(311)$587
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$13,292$14,583 $15,251$23,022 $36,858 $45,198
                

E.  On June 5, 2026, the tender offer, announced on May 7, 2026, expired with 824 shares being tendered for a total of $362,560.

F.  The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for June 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.14 for June 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


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