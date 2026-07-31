PolySays Launches Independent News Platform to Explain Prediction-Market Moves

Tampa, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolySays.com today announced the launch of its independent prediction-market news and intelligence platform, designed to help readers understand the events and information behind changing market odds.

Polysays is an AI-powered platform that tracks prediction markets in real time and turns complex odds movement into clear, source-linked timeline updates.

Prediction markets produce a continuous stream of probability data, but the numbers alone rarely tell the whole story. PolySays monitors publicly available Polymarket data, identifies meaningful movements and organizes them into living timelines supported by relevant reporting and original sources.

“An odds chart can show that a market moved, but it cannot explain what people were reacting to. PolySays connects significant movements with public context so readers can quickly understand what changed, what may have contributed and what developments could matter next.”

— Ryan Christy, spokesperson for PolySays

Each tracked market features current probabilities, key market metrics, historical charts and a chronological record of significant developments. Timeline updates distinguish between movements supported by official statements or news reports and those for which no clear public catalyst has emerged.

Key Platform Features

Living timelines that organize significant market developments

that organize significant market developments Probability charts and market metrics , including volume and liquidity

, including volume and liquidity Source-linked explanations with context and confidence indicators

with context and confidence indicators Clear summaries of what changed and what to watch next

of what changed and what to watch next Searchable updates and category-based market discovery

and category-based market discovery Watchlists and email alerts for selected markets

PolySays uses a combination of automated market analysis, artificial intelligence and editorial review to produce concise, readable updates. Its source-attribution approach links readers to original reporting and clearly distinguishes plausible context from confirmed cause and effect.

PolySays is operated by Pixel Reef, LLC and is independent of Polymarket and other prediction-market operators. The company does not operate a prediction market or accept wagers. Its content is provided solely for informational and educational purposes and does not constitute financial, investment, betting, tax or legal advice.

“Prediction markets are becoming an increasingly visible way to follow expectations around politics, economics, technology, cryptocurrency and world events. Our goal is to make those signals easier to understand without overstating what the data can prove.”

— Ryan Christy

Explore the platform at PolySays.com.

About PolySays

PolySays is an independent prediction-market news and intelligence platform operated by Pixel Reef, LLC in Tampa, Florida. The platform tracks public market data, detects meaningful odds movements and builds source-linked timelines explaining what changed and what readers should watch next.

PolySays is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by or operated by Polymarket.

Dive deep into any market with odds charts, plain-English explanations, and a running timeline of key events that move the price.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Christy

hello [at] polysays.com

https://polysays.com