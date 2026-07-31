ISTANBUL, TR, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - July 31, 2026 -

Maltepe Dental Clinic has been ranked the top dental veneer clinic in Turkey for international patients, according to an independent study published in July 2026 by Prismoon LLC, a digital marketing agency based in McLean, Virginia. The analysis screened more than 40 Turkish dental clinics and scored qualifying facilities against seven weighted criteria: reviews and patient satisfaction (20%), clinical philosophy and materials (18%), in-house laboratory and technology (15%), accreditation and licensing (15%), value for money (12%), longevity (10%), and international presence and aftercare (10%). The full study and methodology are published at prismoon website.

Published as part of Prismoon's Digital Marketing Studies Series, the study screened dental veneer clinics across Turkey using publicly available data before qualifying more than 40 facilities for detailed scoring. The Dental Clinic received the highest composite score among the five clinics named in the final assessment, which also included Dental Centre Turkey, Sevil Smile, Attelia Dental, and WestDent Clinic. The ranking reflects Prismoon's editorial scoring model and is not a clinical or regulatory assessment.

The scoring model weighted conservative treatment — approaches that preserve more of the natural tooth — more heavily than patient volume, drawing a clear line between minimal-prep veneers and the aggressive full-coverage work behind the "Turkey teeth" phenomenon. Minimally invasive preparation is a widely documented principle in restorative dentistry, and the study applied it as a weighted criterion rather than a measure of clinical outcome. Prismoon stated that it has no financial relationship with any clinic in the study, that no clinic paid any fee for inclusion or placement, and that clinics were not notified in advance.

"Being recognized for our conservative approach reflects a commitment we've held for years," said Dr. Alper Gürhan, lead dentist at Maltepe Dental Clinic. "Not every patient is a candidate for minimal-preparation veneers, and part of our job in the consultation is telling people honestly when they're not."

One factor the study weighted was the clinic's London partner facility, which handles consultation and aftercare for UK and European patients — a response to a recurring criticism of dental tourism, where follow-up care often disappears once patients fly home. The Istanbul clinic reports treating more than 14,000 patients from over 85 countries across 24 years of operation.

The clinic holds international health tourism authorization from the Turkish Ministry of Health, along with ISO 9001:2015 (quality management), ISO 13485:2016 (medical devices), and ISO 10002:2018 (complaint handling) certification. It runs an in-house dental laboratory and works with implant systems including Straumann, MegaGen, ICX, and Hiossen.

"Price is usually the first thing patients compare, because it's the easiest number to find," said Dr. Yusuf İlhan, who oversees international patient services at Maltepe Dental Clinic. "We'd encourage patients to ask two more questions before they book anywhere: how much natural tooth the treatment removes, and how any follow-up adjustment is handled once they're home."

Turkey has become the world's busiest destination for cosmetic dentistry, welcoming an estimated 600,000 international dental patients a year at costs 60–70% below UK and US prices. The study valued Turkey's dental tourism market at roughly $284 million in 2024 and projected it to surpass $1 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of about 24%. The wider Turkish medical tourism market was valued at approximately $2.9 billion in 2024, according to Global Market Insights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oX-n5SjIRcA

Maltepe Dental Clinic operates from Istanbul with a partner facility in London for consultation and aftercare services. The clinic specializes in porcelain veneers, zirconium crowns, dental implants, and comprehensive cosmetic dentistry procedures.

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For more information about Maltepe Dental Clinic, contact the company here:



Maltepe Dental Clinic

Dr. Alper Gurhan and Dr. Yusuf Ilhan

+905452315329

smile@maltepedentalclinic.com

Kosuyolu Cad. No:51 Kadikoy/Istanbul 34718