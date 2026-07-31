“WorkSafeBC confirms that Dexterra is guilty of workplace safety violations across SkyTrain lines”: SEIU Local 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A WorkSafeBC Inspection of Dexterra’s SkyTrain cleaning operations has resulted in six outstanding safety orders after officers identified multiple health and safety violations affecting workers across the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines in Vancouver.

“The findings raise serious concerns about Dexterra’s treatment of workers,” said Sanchit Sharma, SEIU Member and SkyTrain worker since 2023. “It’s shocking that when workers brought up these very issues, including at a TransLink Board meeting, we were ignored. And instead of fixing these issues ahead of the deadline, Dexterra hid the report from us.”

The WorkSafeBC Inspection Report (dated June 18) reveals that Dexterra was given a compliance deadline of July 13 to address the violations, which they failed to do. Additionally, in accordance with discussions between the Union and a WorkSafeBC Prevention Officer, Dexterra was supposedly ordered to provide a copy of the report to affected workers and the union, which they also failed to do.

Among the outstanding orders, WorkSafeBC found that Dexterra failed to ensure workers completed mandatory health and safety orientation, failed to maintain required training records, did not have a written check-in procedure for employees working alone, failed to offer Hepatitis B vaccinations to workers exposed to blood and bodily fluids, lacked adequate written safe work procedures for cleaning near active rail platforms (the yellow line), and did not provide appropriate emergency eyewash facilities at some SkyTrain stations.

SEIU Local 2 is calling on Dexterra to fully comply with all outstanding WorkSafeBC orders and ensure that every worker has the protections required under British Columbia’s occupational health and safety laws.

“We’re talking about fundamental protections designed to keep workers safe,” said Sharma. “Every worker deserves proper training, safe procedures, and an employer that takes workplace safety seriously.”

In order to address the workplace issues, SEIU Local 2 has repeatedly requested a meeting with TransLink leadership. To date, requests for a meeting have gone ignored.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay | Media Contact, SEIU Local 2

dtseghay@seiulocal2.ca | 403-605-5906