Hornbæk, Denmark, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant.dk, Denmark's restaurant directory, today published a verified calendar of the country's food and drink festivals: 95 events mapped, 55 of them still to come between August 2026 and May 2027.

Denmark's food and drink festival season, August to November 2026. Restaurant.dk mapped 95 festivals and verified every date, price and organiser against a named source.

Every date, price and organiser carries a named source. Where two sources disagree, both figures appear. The review also identified 16 festivals that circulate widely online but do not exist in Denmark.

The full calendar is published at restaurant.dk/nyheder/begivenheder/madfestivaler-i-danmark and is maintained as organisers confirm dates.

Sixteen Danish Food Festivals That Are Not Real

"Copenhagen Restaurant Week" and "Restaurant Week Denmark" — the Danish event is called Dining Week.

and — the Danish event is called Dining Week. "Copenhagen Food Festival" — the event is Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival.

— the event is Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival. "Wadden Sea Oyster Festival" — the festival on the Wadden Sea coast is Ribe Oyster Festival.

— the festival on the Wadden Sea coast is Ribe Oyster Festival. "Nordic Coffee Fest" — held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

— held in Gothenburg, Sweden. "Smagen af Danmark" — a Danish television series, not a festival.

Others still listed as active have closed. Fanø Oyster Festival was last documented in 2018 and Copenhagen Cocktail Week in 2020.

Dates in circulation are wrong too. One Danish calendar lists J-dag — the annual release of Tuborg's Christmas beer, and one of the busiest nights of the year in Danish bars — as Nov. 3, 2026. J-dag falls on the first Friday in November. In 2026 that is Nov. 6; Nov. 3 is a Tuesday.

"A traveler who books a trip around a festival that closed eight years ago doesn't blame the website that listed it. They blame Denmark," said Louiie Wohlert, founder of Restaurant.dk. "Bad data about a small country travels further than good data, because almost nobody is checking it."

The Danish Food Festivals Worth Planning a Trip Around in 2026

Aug. 3–9 — Moules Frites Festival. 189 kroner for mussels and a glass of wine at more than 35 restaurants nationwide.

189 kroner for mussels and a glass of wine at more than 35 restaurants nationwide. Aug. 21–30 — Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival. More than 100 events and about 80,000 attendees. The 2026 ingredient of the year is the apple, the first time a fruit has held the title, and the guest region is Istria.

More than 100 events and about 80,000 attendees. The 2026 ingredient of the year is the apple, the first time a fruit has held the title, and the guest region is Istria. Sept. 4–6 — Food Festival, Aarhus. 30,000 visitors, more than 250 producers, a 50,000-square-meter site. Children up to and including age 10 enter free.

30,000 visitors, more than 250 producers, a 50,000-square-meter site. Children up to and including age 10 enter free. Oct. 9–18 — Dining Week. Denmark's largest restaurant festival. The October 2025 edition sold 90,000 tickets across more than 300 restaurants, a record for an autumn edition.

Denmark's largest restaurant festival. The October 2025 edition sold 90,000 tickets across more than 300 restaurants, a record for an autumn edition. Oct. 23–24 — Aarhus TOGETHER. More than 75 breweries and 450 beers, up from 67 breweries in 2025.

More than 75 breweries and 450 beers, up from 67 breweries in 2025. Nov. 6 — J-dag, 8:59 p.m. About 400 venues, 30,000 beers and 45,000 hats distributed across 55 routes within a three-hour window.

Why Denmark Lacked a Reliable Food Festival Calendar

Existing overviews are partial. The most widely cited Danish festival list dates from 2018 and still includes events that have since closed. Beer calendars cover only beer. Tourist boards cover only what is tourist-facing. None carry prices, organisers and sources in one place.

"When someone asks a search engine or an assistant what is happening in Denmark this autumn, the answer is assembled from whatever is lying around online," Wohlert said. "Right now a lot of what is lying around is wrong. The fix is to publish something better and keep it current."

Restaurant.dk is also publishing the 12 entries it could not fully verify — including Dining Week's autumn menu prices and the entry fee for Rødding Æblefestival — as open questions rather than omitting them, and invites organisers and readers to correct them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Denmark's food festival season?

The main season runs from early August to mid-November. It opens with Moules Frites Festival on Aug. 3 and Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival on Aug. 21, peaks with Food Festival in Aarhus in early September and Dining Week from Oct. 9 to 18, and closes with J-dag on Nov. 6 and the Christmas markets from mid-November. A second, smaller season runs from late January to May, including Denmark's Michelin Guide ceremony and Madens Folkemøde.

Which Danish food festival is the largest?

By visitor numbers, Food Festival in Aarhus draws about 30,000 people across three days to a 50,000-square-meter site with more than 250 producers. By participation, Dining Week is larger: the October 2025 edition sold 90,000 tickets across more than 300 restaurants in over 70 towns, from Frederikshavn in the north to Rødby in the south, including Bornholm, Ærø and Samsø.

Why do so many lists of Danish food festivals include events that do not exist?

Because almost nobody checks them. Names spread between travel listicles, get repeated by AI assistants trained on those listicles, and are never traced back to an organiser. Four of the invented names — "Restaurant Week Denmark," "Copenhagen Restaurant Week," "Dine Around" and "Smag Verden" — appear to be imports of concepts that exist elsewhere but were never launched in Denmark. Restaurant.dk verified each entry against an organiser's own listing and published the ones that failed.

Restaurant.dk lists close to 30,000 restaurants, cafés, bars and hotels across Denmark, with editorial coverage of the country's food and hospitality scene.

About Restaurant.dk

Restaurant.dk is a Danish digital directory for restaurants, cafés, bars, hotels and food-related businesses, with close to 30,000 listings and 781 published editorial articles. The platform is part of the RESTOS network, an ecosystem of hospitality platforms built to strengthen visibility and digital presence in the Nordic food and beverage sector. Denmark records 1.22 million monthly searches for the term "restaurant" (Google Ads keyword data, Denmark, July 2026).

Press Inquiries

Louiie Wohlert

info [at] restaurant.dk

004550191050

https://restaurant.dk

Engdalen 4A

3100 Hornbæk

Denmark