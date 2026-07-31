ROLLINS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 22, 2026, Rollins announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, the Company reported that its quarterly operating margin was 18.7%, a decrease of 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an operating cash flow of $173 million for the quarter, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior year. In an accompanying earnings call, CEO Jerry Gahlhoff said that “second quarter results did not meet our expectations,” in part because “the lead environment got progressively worse as we moved through the quarter.” Gahlhoff further stated that “we just had fewer people year-over-year, actively searching the digital channel for pest control needs. That's the conclusion that we came to that it just seemed fewer.”

On this news, Rollins’s stock price fell $4.03 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $39.44 per share on July 23, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rollins securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com