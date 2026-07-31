COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCB). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 30, 2026, Coastal announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including a net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share in the prior quarter. The Company stated the “net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.”

On this news, shares of the Coastal fell as much as $30.75 per share, or 43.5%, to close at $39.91 per share on July 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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