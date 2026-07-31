Matachewan Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited (TSXV: MCM-A) (“Matachewan” or the “Company”) announces that Messrs. Fraser Hartley and Dennis Beker have been appointed as independent directors of the Company effective July 31, 2026.

Mr. Hartley is a Vancouver based corporate finance lawyer and is currently a partner at Nexa Legal LLP. He has served on the board of directors of several TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) listed issuers. Previously, Mr. Hartley was a partner at another Vancouver based firm and began his career as a lawyer an international law firm based in New York. Mr. Hartley has an LLB and BA from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Beker is a Toronto based corporate, securities and mergers and acquisitions lawyer and is currently a partner at the firm Founders LLP. He has served on the board of directors of several TSXV listed issuers. He previously worked as a corporate lawyer at several prominent Canadian and international business law firms. Mr. Beker received his BBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and his JD from Western University.

To create a vacancy for Messrs. Hartley’s and Beker’s appointments, Mr. Ed Dumond has resigned as a Director. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Mr. Dumond over the past 34-years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company’s management and board of directors now consists of Zachary Goldenberg (CEO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director), Fraser Hartley (Director) and Dennis Beker (Director).

The Company’s board of directors has reconstituted the Company’s audit committee to now consist of Messrs. Hartley (Chairman), Beker and Rigillo.

About Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Matachewan is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1933 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Matachewan maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol MCM-A.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Zachary Goldenberg, CEO and Director

Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.