Bitget Wallet Card Turns Cashback Into Bitcoin, Gold and Tokenized Stocks





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has introduced Assetback, an asset cashback program turning the Bitget Wallet Card into a card that builds an investment portfolio with every purchase. Users can choose to receive Bitcoin, gold (XAUT), or tokenized US stocks and ETFs — including NVIDIA, Tesla, Google, and the S&P 500 — through xStocks, Payward's tokenized equity framework, as cashback on every eligible purchase, with stablecoins available as an alternative. The Bitget Wallet Card is available in more than 50 markets and accepted worldwide through Visa and Mastercard networks.

The move challenges a card rewards model that has remained largely unchanged for decades. Traditional programs return fiat currency, airline miles, or retail points — rewards that can lose value through inflation, expiry, or limited redemption options. Assetback automatically converts every eligible reward into the user's chosen asset, selected once in advance, with no brokerage account, separate investment app, or action required at checkout. Instead of rewarding spending with cash that's often spent again, it helps users gradually build a portfolio over time. Eligible users can earn up to 3% asset cashback.

The feature brings the mechanics of dollar-cost averaging into everyday spending, turning routine purchases into recurring asset accumulation. It also expands the role of tokenized real-world assets beyond trading and institutional use. Receiving Bitcoin, gold, and tokenized exposure to stocks and ETFs through card rewards makes global investment assets more accessible, particularly in markets where investing in US equities remains costly or difficult.

"Card rewards have returned cash or points for forty years — not because they delivered the best outcome for users, but because delivering anything else required infrastructure that didn't exist. That infrastructure now exists," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "When every purchase can automatically accumulate fractional ownership of stocks, commodities or Bitcoin, cashback becomes more than a rebate — it becomes a simple way to build long-term wealth."

The launch comes as crypto card spending accelerates across the sector. Monthly crypto card payment volume reached US$656 million in May 2026, more than doubling from US$271 million a year earlier, with cumulative sector volume exceeding US$7.8 billion. Bitget Wallet Card spending nearly tripled in the first half of 2026, while user spending frequency, transaction values, and purchase categories increasingly resemble those of traditional consumer payment cards. By making every purchase an opportunity to accumulate investment assets, the asset cashback program creates a tangible incentive to use crypto wallets more frequently, helping to bridge the gap between simply holding digital assets and making them part of everyday financial life.

Bitget Wallet, serving over 100 million users worldwide, offers the only self-custodial payment stack combining card, QR pay, bank transfer, and an in-app shop in one app. Powered by the Onchain Payments Matrix, it connects blockchains, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, banks, card networks, and merchants into a unified payment infrastructure.

The Assetback program is available globally from August 1, 2026. Further details are available at the Bitget Wallet website.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars, and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

About xStocks

xStocks is the industry benchmark for tokenized equities, bringing publicly listed U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain through fully collateralized, 1:1-backed tokens. Powered by Payward’s digital asset infrastructure, xStocks provides exposure to traditional equities on blockchain infrastructure, expanding access to U.S. capital markets with extended availability, global reach, and seamless digital-native settlement.

Designed for interoperability, xStocks move seamlessly between centralized exchanges, self-custodied wallets, and onchain applications, unlocking new utility across trading, collateralization, and decentralized finance. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks is powering billions of dollars in transaction volume across multiple blockchain ecosystems and anchors a rapidly expanding global network shaping the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi

Terms apply. See the Kraken Terms of Service at kraken.com/legal/disclosures to determine which legal entity you face, based on where you live. xStocks are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited (a Jersey private limited company) and offered to eligible Kraken customers via Payward Digital Solutions Ltd. ("PDSL"), a company licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. xStocks are not nor will be registered with any local securities regulators. Not available in the U.S. or to U.S. persons. Geo restrictions apply. Read Kraken's xStocks Risk Disclosure at kraken.com/legal/xstocks as well as the Base Prospectus and related Final Terms for xStocks at https://assets.backed.fi/legal-documentation to learn more.

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