Bangalore, India, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measured over the two-year horizon most NCR tenancies actually run, the cost of keeping a water purifier at home favours renting: ₹9,384 on a rental plan against ₹12,544 to own the same category of unit outright, ₹14,110 where the purchase is financed over two years, and ₹25,530 to meet the same need through bottled water. Those figures, drawn from the draft red herring prospectus filed March 27, 2026, are reshaping the decision across Dwarka, Saket, Rohini, Sector 62, Greater Noida West, Cyber City and Sohna Road, where Rentomojo rents its own manufactured purifier range from ₹391 a month with servicing folded into the plan. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

What makes the two-year frame the right one is the length of stay. NCR's rental stock turns over quickly across all three cities, with corporate postings, sector-planned housing and commuting distances producing shorter tenancies than owner-occupied markets. A purification decision made on a two-year horizon is a different decision from one made on a ten-year horizon, and for a large share of households in the region the shorter frame is the realistic one.

The composition of the ownership figure explains why it does not improve much with time, and it points directly at the pain households report most. The purchase is the smaller part. The recurring part is annual maintenance and repair of roughly ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 a year, close to 40% of the product's value every year, covering filter replacement, membrane changes and servicing that groundwater-dependent supply across Noida and Gurgaon tends to accelerate. That maintenance is only as good as the technician behind it, and the wait for a repair when a unit fails is the friction owners and marketplace renters cite most. In a category that depends on continual servicing, the reliability of the maintenance network, not the rental price alone, increasingly determines the real two-year cost of keeping a purifier running.

This is where the distinction between a listings marketplace and a provider that builds and services its own units becomes concrete. Rentomojo manufactures its own purifier range, spanning the DriftGo, DriftPro and DriftLux multi-stage systems, the NiraFlo and RM Premium units and the Nirapure non-RO configuration, across RO, RO with UV and alkaline specifications, alongside a ₹292 non-RO option in Delhi for localities where dissolved solids are already low. It services those units through an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters rather than outsourced contractors, which is the structural difference behind on-time repair. It completes delivery and professional installation in about two days against a 2.54-day network average, replaces filters free every six months, and carries maintenance for the full tenure. The ₹12,544 two-year cost of owning and separately maintaining a purifier, against a ₹391 monthly plan with all of that included, is increasingly cited in cost-control conversations among tenure-bound NCR households.

The comparison also settles what the real choice is. Meeting the same requirement through bottled water works out at ₹25,530 over two years, more than any of the three purifier routes, which places the decision between owning and renting rather than between purifying and not. Because annual servicing on an owned purifier approaches the annual cost of renting one, purification does not produce the eventual crossover that makes buying cheaper for most household goods held long enough.

Plans run on tenures from three months to 36, with the ₹391 entry line described as amongst the lowest-priced rental offerings in the Redseer Report as of December 31, 2025. Booking is completed online against a refundable deposit and standard KYC, billing is postpaid across card, UPI and net banking, and advance payment of a tenure carries up to 15% off. Relocation within a city is included, which for households moving between the three cities removes a recurring friction, and a plan can be discontinued at the end of the minimum tenure without the household needing to resell or dispose of a unit.

Water purifier rental is increasingly evaluated on service reliability rather than unit price, because the recurring maintenance a purifier demands makes the responsiveness of the provider central to its total cost. As the category matures across Indian metros, onboarding into it grew at a 590.39% compound annual rate between FY23 and FY25 on the platform, and the households driving that growth in groundwater-dependent regions like Delhi NCR are increasingly choosing a provider that builds and services its own units over one that lists other brands. Rentomojo rents its in-house purifier range across Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon on those terms.

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

This release is based on publicly available information, rentomojo.com listings and the Redseer industry report cited in the company's draft red herring prospectus filed March 27, 2026. Cost figures are indicative and vary by city, configuration and tenure.