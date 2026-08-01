The Income Standard Officially Launches Comprehensive Retirement Income Education Platform Featuring Seminars, Webinars, Free Assessment Tool, and Expanded Podcast Library

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Income Standard, a retirement income education platform founded by retirement income specialist Tod Long, announced the official launch of its comprehensive educational platform designed to help pre-retirees and retirees better understand how to convert retirement savings into sustainable retirement income. The launch introduces an integrated suite of educational resources, including an in-person seminar series, a recurring webinar series, a free online Retirement Income Scorecard, and an expanded podcast library focused on retirement income planning.

Tod Long, Founder - The Income Standard

The platform was developed to address a common gap in retirement planning education. While many individuals spend decades focused on accumulating retirement assets, fewer receive structured education on creating dependable income throughout retirement. The Income Standard aims to provide educational resources centered on retirement income planning by introducing the concept of building a guaranteed income floor that is intended to help cover essential living expenses regardless of market performance before incorporating broader growth and legacy planning strategies.

The official launch includes several educational initiatives designed to make retirement income education more accessible. These include an ongoing in-person seminar series, a recurring webinar series offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., a free online Retirement Income Scorecard, and an expanded podcast library with Season One completed and Season Two currently in production.

The Retirement Income Scorecard is a complimentary online assessment that can be completed in approximately 90 seconds. The educational tool evaluates retirement income readiness across six dimensions and provides participants with a framework for understanding various aspects of their retirement income strategy. Rather than functioning as a financial recommendation, the scorecard is designed to encourage greater awareness of retirement income considerations and help individuals identify areas that may warrant additional education.

According to the information provided by The Income Standard, all educational resources offered through the platform ultimately lead participants to a complimentary Income Standard Review, a 45- to 60-minute educational session. During this review, an individual's existing retirement income architecture is measured against non-negotiable living expenses to help participants better understand how their current retirement income strategy is structured.

The educational framework presented by The Income Standard emphasizes retirement income engineering instead of relying primarily on portfolio withdrawal assumptions. The platform's educational content focuses on insurance-based retirement income tools, including fixed indexed annuities and Social Security optimization strategies, as part of a broader discussion about retirement income architecture. The objective is to help individuals understand how different components of a retirement income strategy may work together to support essential expenses throughout retirement.

Founder Tod Long brings more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry to the platform. Licensed in more than 30 states as a Fixed Insurance Agent and Financial Advisor, Long established The Income Standard to provide educational resources dedicated specifically to retirement income planning.

"Retirement education has traditionally emphasized growing retirement balances, yet comparatively little attention has been given to helping people understand how those balances may translate into dependable income throughout retirement," said Tod Long, Founder of The Income Standard. "Our objective is to make education the starting point. By helping individuals understand retirement income concepts before discussing possible strategies, we believe people are better equipped to evaluate the choices available to them."

Research cited by The Income Standard highlights the importance of retirement income education. The Allianz Center for the Future of Retirement's 2026 Annual Retirement Study found that 48 percent of Americans do not have a written financial plan. In addition, June 2026 research from Corebridge Financial reported that only 29 percent of pre-retirees aged 55 and older have developed a plan for withdrawing money from their retirement accounts despite spending years accumulating retirement savings.

Additional research referenced by the company indicates that nearly 53 percent of retirees rely on Social Security as their primary source of retirement income, according to the Transamerica Institute. The Income Standard notes that these findings underscore the importance of understanding how guaranteed sources of income may fit within a broader retirement income strategy.

The company also referenced Corebridge Financial research showing that when retirees were asked which outcome they would regret more, 56 percent selected running out of money during retirement. In comparison, only 6 percent expressed greater concern about leaving money behind. According to The Income Standard, these findings illustrate why retirement income planning continues to be an important educational topic for individuals approaching or entering retirement.

Through its combination of seminars, webinars, digital assessment tools, podcasts, and educational reviews, The Income Standard seeks to provide educational opportunities that help individuals better understand retirement income planning concepts. Rather than focusing exclusively on asset accumulation, the platform encourages discussions surrounding retirement income architecture, guaranteed income planning, and the role of various retirement income strategies in supporting long-term financial objectives.

The company encourages everyone to visit its website and explore the Retirement Income Scorecard, register for upcoming webinars, learn about future educational seminars, and access the expanding podcast library. These resources are intended to help individuals become more informed about retirement income planning before making financial decisions.

The Income Standard stated that its educational platform is designed to serve individuals preparing for retirement as well as those already retired who are interested in learning more about retirement income education and the development of a structured retirement income approach.

About The Income Standard

The Income Standard is a retirement income education platform based in Frisco, Texas. Founded by Tod Long, the platform provides educational resources focused on retirement income planning through seminars, webinars, podcasts, and online assessment tools. The Income Standard teaches retirement income concepts centered on developing a guaranteed income floor to cover essential expenses regardless of market performance, while providing education on insurance-based retirement income tools, including fixed-indexed annuities and Social Security optimization strategies. The platform also offers a complimentary Income Standard Review that evaluates an individual's retirement income architecture against essential retirement expenses.

Retirement Income Engineered. Not Guessed.





Media Contact

Company Name: The Income Standard

Contact Person: Tod Long

Email: press@theincomestandard.com

Phone: 888-553-6428

Country: United States

Website: https://www.theincomestandard.com/