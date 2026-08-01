ContractHelp.org Launches Innovative Web Service for UK Small-Business Owners

Birmingham, ENGLAND, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContractHelp.org, a website already helping entrepreneurs better understand contracts, has announced the launch of its new web service, ContractHelp, designed to assist small-business owners in the United Kingdom. This unique platform aims to demystify the complexities of commercial contracts by offering plain-English risk reports, helping businesses identify potential pitfalls, one-sided terms, and gaps in their agreements.

Small-business owners can now upload any commercial contract to the ContractHelp platform, where a team of experts will prepare a comprehensive risk report in as little as three hours. This service is available for a single fixed fee, eliminating the need for retainers, hourly billing, or lengthy waits for solicitor consultations.

ContractHelp.org's service is tailored to meet the needs of businesses governed by the laws of England and Wales. While the platform does not provide legal advice or litigation support, it serves as a valuable tool for business owners to make informed decisions about consulting legal counsel.

"Our goal is to empower small-business owners by providing them with the information they need to navigate their contracts confidently," said the ContractHelp Team spokesperson. "With ContractHelp, businesses can quickly understand the risks in their contracts and decide whether to seek further legal advice."

The launch of ContractHelp marks a significant step forward in contract analysis services, offering a user-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective solution for small businesses. By providing clear and concise reports, ContractHelp.org enables business owners to approach legal discussions with greater confidence and understanding.

For more information about the new service, visit ContractHelp.org.

About ContractHelp.org

ContractHelp.org helps small-business owners identify and understand risks in their commercial contracts. The web-based service is available to businesses located in the United Kingdom and provides plain-English, informational analysis of contracts governed by the laws of England and Wales. ContractHelp.org does not provide legal advice or litigation support and is not a substitute for retained legal counsel. Its reports can help customers decide whether to consult a lawyer and, where they do, approach that conversation better informed.

Press Inquiries

ContractHelp Team

pr [at] contracthelp.org

https://contracthelp.org