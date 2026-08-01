Excellent Presence's Website Redesign Service Nearly Triples Key Page Views for 23-Year-Old Nonprofit

Saint Petersburg, FL, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellent Presence, a web strategy studio for mission-driven organizations, redesigned the website for an established nonprofit client. The client trains behavioral health providers, schools, and community organizations across Ohio, and those events are an important core of their work.

Excellent Presence logo

In the first 30 days after the redesign, views to pages that fill the client's trainings jumped 169%.

"This organization came to us with two main redesign goals," said Harmony Major, President of Excellent Presence. “Help them get more people signed up for trainings and events, and increase newsletter signups.”

The nonprofit saw measurable benefits from Excellent Presence's strategic redesign right away. When the studio compared their client's first 30 days post-launch to the previous 30 days, the results showed:

A 169% increase in views to training and event pages;

in views to pages; A 167% increase in the nonprofit’s newsletter signups ;

in the nonprofit’s newsletter ; A 67% increase in total website page views; and

in page views; and 1 of every 3 pages people visit on the new site is a training or event page.

"Now, one-third of everything happening on that site involves their trainings," Ms. Major said. "And that's real visitors, not staff: When the project closed, we made sure their own team was excluded from the tracking. So those are users engaging with the exact pages where they can register for the organization's events."

True to Excellent Presence’s core focus on helping mission-driven teams avoid burnout, the web strategy studio also fit some workflow automation under the nonprofit’s budget.

“On their old site, visitors had to leave to register for events, and a team member added them to their contact list by hand," said Ms. Major. "But each extra step you make users take is another place they drop off. Also, many teams are doing a *lot* of manual work they could offload to AI. So we fixed both.

“Now, their visitors register for Zoom events right from the event page. They can subscribe to their newsletter right from there, by checking a single box."

Building result-focused redesigns like these is not new for the web strategy studio. In fact, since opening their virtual doors in 2012, Excellent Presence has handled more redesigns than new sites, although both are common and available. Explore past results, rates, and their strategic, two-phase redesign process at: https://ExcellentPresence.com/services/website-redesign-service/

About Excellent Presence: Excellent Presence is an established web strategy studio that serves mission-driven service organizations nationwide. They help mission-driven nonprofit and for-profit clients to make a bigger, faster impact without burning out or compromising their values.

Media Contact:

Media Relations, Excellent Presence

PR@ExcellentPresence.com

Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

Ph: 813.694.9888 ext. 1

https://ExcellentPresence.com





// Common Questions About Website Redesign Services

Does hiring a website redesign service mean starting our website over?

Not always. Most organizations have a lot of content worth keeping. Excellent Presence’s strategic website redesign service helps prioritize and reorganize the client’s existing content. Then, they focus on rebuilding what gets in the way of the organization’s goals, while helping the client avoid burnout.

How long does a website redesign normally take?

The length depends on the build complexity, the project scope -- and, importantly, the availability of the client’s team. Excellent Presence works with time-crunched teams to deliver many of its standard no-code website redesigns in just 5 to 6 weeks, and to deliver its WordPress website redesign in just 9 to 12 weeks.

Can we update our own website after hiring a redesign service?

Yes. Excellent Presence builds every website so the client’s team can make everyday changes, like changing out wording and images, without needing extra help. For larger structural changes -- like planning new pages, integrating external tools, building automation -- clients typically choose to re-hire the company for a new project phase.

Can a website redesign help us attract more clients, donors, supporters, signups, or sales?

It definitely can -- but not by itself. A redesign can only address some of the organization's goals, like guiding a visitor’s path through its website, and helping the visitor focus their actions. The website is often the last step in a complex conversion process. Other important steps -- like deciding who to market to, where to promote, service rates, marketing copy, and even ensuring the organization’s service is in demand -- factor into conversion rates. (See: Marketing is a Machine: Are You Fixing the Wrong Parts?) Excellent Presence’s website redesign services are “goal-focused.” That means they’re designed to help clients achieve concrete goals, like getting website visitors to view certain pages, engage with the right content, or take specific actions.

How can I tell whether a website redesign worked?

First, set measurable goals for the website redesign before the project starts. Excellent Presence builds this step into every project. Be sure you know where to track which goals. (For instance, website analytics often store page-level goals, email list managers may store signups, CRMs may track inquiries, etc.) This way, you’ll be able to compare your before and after results. Just remember to keep the comparison periods the same, to ensure your stats are reported accurately.

H. Major, President of Excellent Presence

Press Inquiries

Media Relations, Excellent Presence

PR [at] ExcellentPresence.com

(813) 694-9888, ext. 1

https://ExcellentPresence.com/

Saint Petersburg, FL 33702