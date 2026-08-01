Eat Sleep Launch Repeat Debuts Tour Consulting and Luxury Rental Readiness With Published Pricing

Flagstaff, AZ, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat Sleep Launch Repeat, a Flagstaff, Arizona consulting firm that works as an operating partner for owner-led businesses, today announced two new service verticals with published pricing: Tour and Experience Consulting for tour and activity operators nationwide, and an independent Luxury Rental Readiness practice for short-term rental owners preparing homes for the $1,000-plus-a-night tier. The firm also released the Experience Scorecard, a free 10-question self-assessment for tour operators, with no email required.

Nick Jones, founder of Eat Sleep Launch Repeat and co-founder of Freaky Foot Tours.

Eat Sleep Launch Repeat's Tour and Experience Consulting practice serves tour and activity operators nationwide and works on five dimensions of a tour product: the guest arc, the review engine, distribution, pricing, and differentiation. The practice is offered in three tiers with published prices. The Experience First Look is a remote review of an operator's listings, photography, review corpus, pricing, and online travel agency presence, for $750. In the Mystery Shop tier, from $1,500 plus tickets and travel, Eat Sleep Launch Repeat books and takes a client's tour as paying guests. The Experience Build, from $5,000 and scaling with scope to $10,000, is a hands-on redesign of the product built alongside the operator's team, from script beats to pricing, with a re-shop before the operator's season. Every engagement is scoped to a defined exit, with no retainer to renew.

Eat Sleep Launch Repeat's Luxury Rental Readiness practice evaluates $1,000-plus-a-night short-term vacation rental homes, including homes pursuing Airbnb Luxe status, against published luxury standards, verified on real multi-night stays. Eat Sleep Launch Repeat is an independent consultancy and an independent third party; it is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with Airbnb, Inc. or its affiliates, and it does not influence any platform's home-selection decisions. Engagements start with a remote First Look at $750, with in-home immersion stays and full readiness builds quoted with dates.

Both new verticals draw on Eat Sleep Launch Repeat founder Nick Jones's first-party operating experience. Jones co-founded Freaky Foot Tours, a mother-and-son owned walking tour company operating in Flagstaff, Prescott, and Tucson, Arizona. Freaky Foot Tours has guided more than 30,000 guests, according to the company, and holds more than 1,700 verified guest reviews across Google, TripAdvisor, Viator, and other platforms, and is a three-time Best of Flagstaff winner in the Guided Tour Company category, as listed by Discover Flagstaff. Jones was also named to the Arizona Daily Sun's 20 Under 40.

"These services come from the operating seat, not a slide deck," said Nick Jones, founder of Eat Sleep Launch Repeat. "I have spent ten years building, pricing, and rebuilding tours at Freaky Foot Tours, and that is the playbook these services run on. Every engagement ends the same way: we install what the owner keeps, and then we leave."

The new verticals join Eat Sleep Launch Repeat's core operating-partner services: fractional marketing leadership, process documentation, AI integration, project management, culture alignment, and leadership training. Eat Sleep Launch Repeat positions itself as an operating partner rather than an agency; according to the firm, most engagements run in months, not years, and end with a defined handoff to the owner's team.

Tour and activity operators can take the free 10-question Experience Scorecard at eatsleeplaunchrepeat.com/experience-scorecard.

Quick facts about Eat Sleep Launch Repeat:

Founded in 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona, by Nick Jones

Serves owner-led businesses across the United States, remotely

Core services: fractional marketing leadership, process documentation, AI integration, project management, culture alignment, and leadership training

New verticals: Tour and Experience Consulting ($750 to $10,000, three tiers) and Luxury Rental Readiness (from $750)

Free tool: the Experience Scorecard, a 10-question self-assessment, no email required

Frequently asked questions

What does Eat Sleep Launch Repeat's tour consulting cost?

The Experience First Look is $750, delivered remotely. The Mystery Shop starts at $1,500 plus tickets and travel, and the Experience Build runs from $5,000, scaling with scope to $10,000. Every engagement is scoped to a defined exit, with no retainer to renew.

What is luxury rental readiness?

Luxury Rental Readiness is Eat Sleep Launch Repeat's independent evaluation of short-term rental homes at the $1,000-plus-a-night tier, measured against published luxury standards and verified on real multi-night stays. Engagements start with a remote First Look at $750, and Eat Sleep Launch Repeat is not affiliated with any booking platform.

Does Eat Sleep Launch Repeat offer fractional COO services?

Eat Sleep Launch Repeat provides the fractional operations leadership many owner-led businesses look for in a fractional chief operating officer, working nationwide from Flagstaff, Arizona. Engagements end with a defined handoff to the owner's team rather than an open-ended retainer.

Sedona is one of the fastest growing Luxury rental markets in the world, and just one of the many markets Eat Sleep Launch Repeat serves.

About Eat Sleep Launch Repeat

Eat Sleep Launch Repeat is an operating partner for owner-led businesses, founded in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2020 by Nick Jones. The firm installs the systems a business needs to run without constant owner involvement: documented operating procedures, AI-assisted workflows, project management, aligned culture, and trained leaders. Every engagement is built around a defined exit; more information is available at eatsleeplaunchrepeat.com.

Press Inquiries

Nick Jones, Founder

nick@eatsleeplaunchrepeat.com

(928) 223-5554

https://eatsleeplaunchrepeat.com/