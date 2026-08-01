Arizona Ghost Tour Company Freaky Foot Tours Tops 1,700 Verified Reviews as Halloween Booking Opens

Flagstaff, AZ, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freaky Foot Tours, a mother-and-son owned walking tour company running ghost tours and history tours in Flagstaff, Prescott, and Tucson, Arizona, has surpassed 1,700 verified guest reviews across Google, TripAdvisor, Viator, and other platforms, the company announced today. The milestone arrives as booking opens for the company's fall and Halloween 2026 season in all three cities.

A Freaky Foot Tours group passes the historic Weatherford Hotel during an evening Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour in Flagstaff, Arizona.

According to Freaky Foot Tours, the company was founded in Flagstaff in 2015 with less than $150 in startup capital and has guided more than 30,000 guests in its 10 years of storytelling across three Arizona cities. Freaky Foot Tours holds a 5.0-star rating on Google in Flagstaff and a 4.9 rating on TripAdvisor, where it is ranked No. 1 of 65 Tours and Activities in Flagstaff and No. 1 of 36 Tours and Activities in Prescott. It is a three-time Best of Flagstaff winner in the Guided Tour Company category (2023, 2024, and 2025), as listed by Discover Flagstaff, the city's destination marketing organization.

"Every story we tell starts in the archives," said Susan Johnson, co-founder of Freaky Foot Tours, author of the books "Haunted Flagstaff" and "Wicked Flagstaff," and writer of the weekly "Flagstaff History" column in the Arizona Daily Sun. "We spend the year with newspapers and court records so that what guests hear on a dark street corner is true. Guests can feel the difference between research and a script."

Booking for the fall and Halloween 2026 season is open now at freakyfoottours.com. Evening ghost tours run year-round in all three Arizona cities: the Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour, the Prescott Ghost Tour, and the Downtown Tucson Haunted History Tour, joined by Mountain Town of Madness, an adults-only tour in Flagstaff. According to Freaky Foot Tours, October departures fill first every year, with Friday and Saturday evenings selling out earliest. All tours are walking tours led by local guides, with free cancellation up to 24 hours before departure.

Daytime history tours round out the fall calendar. As Route 66 approaches its 100th anniversary on November 11, 2026, the Freaky Foot Tours Route 66 Walking Tour of Flagstaff covers the road's original 1926 alignment through downtown Flagstaff in 90 minutes, with tickets at $29 for adults, $25 for students, and $22 for children.

"Ten years in, this milestone belongs to our guides," said Nick Jones, co-founder of Freaky Foot Tours. "Guests come for the ghost stories. The reviews, again and again, are about the person telling them."

Freaky Foot Tours also publishes free haunted-history travel guides covering more than 25 United States cities, written by its working tour guides, at freakyfoottours.com/us.

Quick facts about Freaky Foot Tours:

Founded in 2015 in Flagstaff, Arizona, with less than $150 in startup capital, according to the company

Mother-and-son owned by co-founders Susan Johnson and Nick Jones

More than 30,000 guests guided across Flagstaff, Prescott, and Tucson

More than 1,700 verified guest reviews across Google, TripAdvisor, Viator, and other platforms

5.0-star Google rating in Flagstaff; ranked the No. 1 Tours and Activities operator on TripAdvisor in both Flagstaff and Prescott

Flagstaff's most reviewed tour company, based on its combined review count across platforms

Three-time Best of Flagstaff winner, Guided Tour Company category, per Discover Flagstaff

Free cancellation up to 24 hours before departure

Frequently asked questions

How much does the Route 66 Walking Tour of Flagstaff cost?

Tickets for the Freaky Foot Tours Route 66 Walking Tour of Flagstaff, Arizona are $29 for adults, $25 for students, and $22 for children. The 90-minute daytime history tour meets at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff and follows the road's original 1926 alignment ahead of the Route 66 centennial on November 11, 2026.

When should travelers book Halloween 2026 ghost tours in Arizona?

Booking for the fall and Halloween 2026 season is open now at freakyfoottours.com. According to Freaky Foot Tours, October departures fill first every year, and Friday and Saturday evenings sell out earliest.

Where does Freaky Foot Tours operate?

Freaky Foot Tours runs evening ghost tours year-round in Flagstaff, Prescott, and Tucson, Arizona, plus daytime history tours in Flagstaff and Prescott. All tours are walking tours with free cancellation up to 24 hours before departure.

A Freaky Foot Tours guide leads the daytime Prescott History Tour past the saloons of Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, Arizona.

Press Inquiries

Nick Jones, Co-founder

info@freakyfoottours.com

(928) 224-0518

https://freakyfoottours.com/