Airwheel Showcases AI Wheel Cabin 20 Inch Luxury Suitcase Innovation at ChinaJoy 2026, Bringing Smart Scooter Carry on Hand Boarding Travel Electric Luggage to the Future of Mobility

SHANGHAI, CHINA, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy 2026) officially opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre under the theme "Travel with AI," Airwheel introduced its latest generation of AI Cabin Suitcase technology, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is moving beyond the digital world into everyday travel experiences.

Known as one of Asia's largest technology and digital entertainment exhibitions, ChinaJoy has evolved into a showcase for emerging technologies where AI, gaming, robotics, and consumer electronics converge. Against this backdrop, Airwheel presented a new vision for intelligent mobility by allowing visitors to experience its lineup of Smart Suitcases, Rideable Suitcases, and AI-powered travel solutions firsthand.





Redefining Mobility Beyond Traditional Luggage

Walking thousands of steps across exhibition halls has become a familiar part of attending major trade shows. At ChinaJoy 2026, Airwheel offered visitors an alternative.

At Booth E3-S202, attendees experienced Airwheel's intelligent rideable luggage, transforming a conventional suitcase into a personal mobility companion. With a simple touch, users could switch the suitcase into riding mode and comfortably travel between exhibition halls while carrying their belongings.

The live demonstration quickly became one of the exhibition's interactive highlights, giving visitors a glimpse of how AI-enhanced mobility can simplify movement in airports, convention centers, railway stations, business districts, and urban environments.

AI Suitcase: Where Intelligent Travel Meets Everyday Convenience





Unlike traditional luggage designed solely for storage, Airwheel's AI Suitcase integrates electric propulsion, intelligent motion control, IoT connectivity, and smart interaction into a single travel platform.

The result is more than a suitcase—it becomes an intelligent travel companion capable of actively assisting users throughout their journey.

Rideable Mobility

Airwheel's intelligent riding system combines a high-efficiency electric motor with advanced motion control algorithms, allowing users to ride comfortably at speeds ranging from 8 km/h to 13 km/h, depending on the model.

Whether navigating airport terminals, railway stations, convention centers, or city streets, the Electric Suitcase reduces walking fatigue while making short-distance travel faster and more convenient.

Intelligent Power on the Go

Modern travelers rely heavily on mobile devices, and Airwheel's integrated USB charging system ensures smartphones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and other electronics remain powered throughout the journey.

By combining mobility with portable energy, the Power Suitcase helps users stay connected wherever they travel.

Smart Connectivity





Through the dedicated Airwheel mobile application, users can monitor battery level, speed, riding distance, and travel statistics in real time. Additional intelligent features include:

Adjustable speed limits

Intelligent remote control

Customizable ambient lighting effects

Bluetooth disconnection alerts

Low-battery notifications

Selected models also support Apple Find My, enabling travelers to locate their suitcase through Apple's global Find My network for enhanced security and peace of mind.

A Complete Smart Travel Ecosystem

During ChinaJoy 2026, Airwheel showcased multiple intelligent travel solutions designed for different user groups and travel scenarios, including:

Airwheel SE3SXD AI Suitcase — As Airwheel's flagship AI Suitcase, the SE3SXD introduces the industry's first fully intelligent riding system with one-touch automatic deployment. Powered by advanced AI interaction and smart connectivity, it transforms from a premium 20-inch Cabin Suitcase into a Rideable Suitcase within seconds. Equipped with an airline-approved removable battery, intelligent sensing technology, and seamless app integration, the SE3SXD represents Airwheel's vision for the next generation of smart travel.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase — Designed for modern professionals and frequent flyers, the SE3SL+ is a lightweight Smart Suitcase that combines elegant industrial design with intelligent riding performance. As a premium Carry-On Suitcase, it offers electric mobility, app-based controls, customizable ambient lighting, and support for Apple's Find My network, delivering both convenience and security throughout every journey.

Airwheel SE3SX Cabin Suitcase is a premium intelligent mobility solution refined through years of product innovation, offering an ideal balance of advanced technology, elegant design, and everyday practicality for modern business travelers. Featuring a clean industrial aesthetic, high-quality craftsmanship, and award-winning engineering, it is perfectly suited for executive travel, international exhibitions, business conferences, and frequent air travel. Its integrated riding handle deploys smoothly for intuitive operation, while intelligent app connectivity enables users to monitor riding data, customize settings, and optimize their travel experience. Combined with Apple Find My support, convenient USB charging, and stable electric riding performance, the SE3SX helps travelers move efficiently through busy airports, convention centers, and urban business districts. Recognized by multiple prestigious international design and innovation awards, the SE3SX exemplifies how a modern Smart Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, and premium Cabin Suitcase can seamlessly integrate intelligent technology, sophisticated aesthetics, and reliable mobility into one refined travel companion.

Airwheel SE3T Rideable Suitcase — Built for travelers who need additional storage without sacrificing mobility, the SE3T is a 24-inch Electric Rideable Suitcase suitable for checked baggage. Its spacious interior, high-strength construction, and integrated electric drive system allow users to move effortlessly through airports, railway stations, and urban destinations while carrying more luggage.

Airwheel SQ3S kids suitcase — Created especially for children and family travel, the SQ3S combines safety, entertainment, and intelligent mobility in one compact design. Lightweight and easy to operate, the smart children's suitcase encourages young travelers to enjoy the journey while giving parents greater convenience during airport transfers, vacations, and family outings.

Together, these products form Airwheel's intelligent travel ecosystem, integrating the capabilities of an AI Suitcase, Smart Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase, and Luxury Suitcase into solutions tailored for a wide range of travel scenarios. Whether for business trips, family vacations, daily commuting, or international travel, Airwheel continues to redefine what modern luggage can achieve.

Innovation Backed by Global Design Recognition

Airwheel continues to invest heavily in intelligent mobility technologies spanning electric drive systems, structural engineering, intelligent sensing, and motion control.

Today, the Airwheel has accumulated more than 600 global patents, including numerous international invention patents and PCT patents, supporting continuous innovation across its smart mobility portfolio.

Its products have also earned widespread international recognition through prestigious design awards, including honors from the IDEA Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, London Design Awards, and several other globally recognized competitions.

Expanding Intelligent Mobility Worldwide

From its earliest developments in rideable suitcase to today's AI-powered travel ecosystem

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net