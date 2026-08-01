Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit and the Opportunity to Seek a Lead Plaintiff Position

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics” or “the Company”; NASDAQ: PLAB) common stock from December 10, 2025 through May 27, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Photronics shares during this period are encouraged to contact the firm at barrack.com/contact-us/ or at the number noted below to discuss their options.

WHAT’S THIS ABOUT?

Photronics is a Connecticut corporation that manufactures photomasks – high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits – including a line of high-end integrated circuit (“IC”) photomasks.

During the Class Period, the Company expressed confidence in its allegedly robust global order patterns, emphasizing Photronics’ position as the “only U.S. headquartered company that can produce trusted masks” and the “only commercial high-end U.S. trusted mask facility.” The Company said it was positioned to implement strategic capacity expansions to aggressively capitalize on “growing high-end demand” for its products. As alleged in the complaint, these representations were false and misleading and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Photronics’ high-end product pipeline, customer schedules, and the demand for its products. As alleged, Photronics was actually experiencing a critical bottleneck in its design release pipeline due to elevated foundry utilization rates and equipment cost pressures that rendered its stated growth expectations unachievable. With the Company’s statements made during the Class Period, the price of Photronics’ stock doubled from its $25 close on December 9, 2025, to its $53 close on May 27, 2026. However, on May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing revenue and earnings well-below internal projections and reflecting a collapse of the Company’s revenue from its high-end IC photomasks. The Company also provided third-quarter guidance below market consensus, reflecting a continued slowdown in sales and compressed profit margins. On this news, the price of Photronics’ common stock fell by 36% – from $53.51 to $34.02 – between its close on May 27, 2026 and its close on May 28, 2026, causing investors in Photronics stock to suffer massive losses.

WHAT CAN I DO?

If you suffered losses on shares of Photronics’ common stock that you purchased from December 10, 2025 to May 27, 2026, and would like to discuss your options, please contact Barrack, Rodos & Bacine by calling Linda Border or Mark Stein at 877-386-3304, or via email at investoralert@barrack.com, or visiting the firm’s web site (barrack.com).

Investors who suffered losses on their purchases of Photronics’ stock during the Class Period are eligible to participate in the case, and may also seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff for the case. The deadline set for lead plaintiff motions is September 4, 2026.

WHO WE ARE

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history of securities litigation. The firm’s largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.