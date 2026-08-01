Fox Pools Announces Expansion of Professional Pool Winterization Services with Hydra Safety Cover Installation in Hampton Roads

Yorktown, VA, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorktown, Va. -- August 1, 2026 -- Fox Pools, a family-owned residential pool service company serving Hampton Roads, announced today the expansion of its professional pool winterization services through the addition of Hydra 98.9 Ultra Mesh Safety Covers and Hydra Solid Vinyl Safety Covers. The expanded service offering provides homeowners with professionally installed safety cover options designed to help protect pools during the winter season while supporting cleaner spring openings and long-term pool protection.

Hydra Pool Cover from Fox Pools

Fox Pools provides residential swimming pool maintenance, equipment repair, renovations, openings, closings, and winterization to homeowners in Yorktown, Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, and other Hampton Roads communities. Fox Pools has added the Hydra 98.9 Ultra Mesh Safety Cover and the Hydra Solid Vinyl Safety Cover to the products it installs during professional pool winterization.

What Is Pool Winterization?

Pool winterization is the process of preparing a swimming pool for cold weather by balancing water chemistry, removing and protecting pool equipment, clearing plumbing lines of water, and installing a safety cover. Proper winterization protects pumps, filters, heaters, chlorinators, plumbing, tile, coping, and liners from freeze damage.

What Is a Hydra Safety Cover?

A Hydra safety cover offers superior durability with a 15-year warranty and is a custom-manufactured pool cover that is mechanically anchored into the deck surrounding a swimming pool, rather than held in place by water bags or blocks. Fox Pools can design your cover to match your existing cover anchors as well for a cleaner, less troublesome look. Fox Pools installs two Hydra models:

● Hydra 98.9 Ultra Mesh Safety Cover — a mesh safety cover that blocks approximately 98.9% of sunlight while still allowing rainwater and melted snow to drain through the fabric. Because the cover drains naturally, it does not require a cover pump.

● Hydra Solid Vinyl Safety Cover — a solid vinyl safety cover that blocks 100% of sunlight, preventing light-driven algae growth and keeping leaves, dirt, and pollen out of the pool. Integrated drainage panels manage rainwater on top of the cover.

Why Do These Covers Reduce Algae Growth?

Algae growth in a closed pool is driven largely by sunlight reaching the water. The Hydra 98.9 Ultra Mesh Safety Cover reduces light transmission to roughly one percent, and the Hydra Solid Vinyl Safety Cover blocks all light, so both covers lower algae growth compared with a standard mesh or floating winter cover.

Do Hydra Safety Covers Meet a Safety Standard?

Yes. Both the Hydra 98.9 Ultra Mesh Safety Cover and the Hydra Solid Vinyl Safety Cover are independently tested to meet or exceed ASTM F1346, the U.S. safety standard for pool cover performance related to child and pet entry prevention, when properly installed and secured.

How Are Hydra Safety Covers Installed?

Each Hydra safety cover is custom manufactured to the exact dimensions of the customer's pool. Fox Pools installs each cover using heavy-duty brass anchors and stainless-steel springs set into the surrounding deck.

What Warranty Comes with a Hydra Safety Cover?

Hydra safety covers installed by Fox Pools carry a 20-year prorated warranty, with full coverage during the first year.

"Every year we evaluate new products that can better protect our customers' pools while making spring openings easier and less expensive," said a spokesperson for Fox Pools. "After evaluating today's leading safety cover systems, we chose Hydra because of its exceptional engineering, durability, and proven performance."

What Does a Fox Pools Winter Closing Include?

A Fox Pools professional pool closing includes: balancing winter water chemistry, adding winterizing chemicals, removing and cleaning pool equipment, evacuating plumbing lines with commercial-grade blowers, protecting pumps, filters, heaters, and chlorinators, installing winter plugs and expansion devices, and installing the customer's Hydra safety cover. Fox Pools clears underground plumbing lines with specialized equipment rather than lowering water below the plumbing returns, which helps preserve balanced water chemistry and reduce spring refill and chemical costs.

How Does a Hydra Safety Cover Affect Spring Pool Opening?

Because Hydra covers block sunlight and keep debris out of the water, pools closed with a Hydra safety cover typically open in the spring with cleaner water and less algae, which reduces spring cleanup time and cost compared with pools closed under a standard floating cover.

"As technology continues to improve within our industry, we believe our customers deserve access to the best products available," said Steven Fox, Owner and Operator of Fox Pools. "The Hydra Ultra Mesh and Solid Vinyl Safety Covers are another example of our commitment to delivering long-term value rather than simply completing another pool closing."

When Should Homeowners Schedule Pool Winterization?

Fox Pools recommends scheduling winterization before outdoor temperatures begin consistently dropping toward freezing, since winterizing before a hard freeze reduces the risk of costly damage to plumbing, pumps, filters, and other pool equipment.

Where Does Fox Pools Operate?

Fox Pools serves homeowners in Yorktown, Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, and surrounding Hampton Roads, Virginia communities.

How Can Homeowners Schedule a Hydra Safety Cover Installation or Winterization Appointment?

Homeowners can contact Fox Pools directly to discuss which Hydra safety cover model fits their pool and to schedule professional winterization.

About Fox Pools

Fox Pools is a family-owned swimming pool service company headquartered at 2512 Wolf Trap Road, Yorktown, Virginia 23692. Fox Pools specializes in pool inspections, maintenance, equipment repair, renovations, openings, closings, and professional winterization for residential swimming pools throughout Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Yorktown, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and the surrounding Hampton Roads region of Virginia

Fox Pools Services all of Hampton Roads

Press Inquiries

Steven Fox

admin [at] foxpoolsva.com

(757) 607-3037

https://foxpoolsva.com/

2512 Wolf Trap Road, Yorktown, VA 23692