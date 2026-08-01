Shareholders who lost money in shares of GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against GPGI, Inc. (“GPGI”) (NYSE: GPGI), on behalf of those who purchased or acquired GPGI Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased GPGI shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 14, 2026.

Main Allegations:

The filed complaint alleges that GPGI made materially false statements regarding:

Overstating the value of Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”) (acquired in January 2026) Husky failing to meet projected revenue and EBITDA targets The acquisition being primarily motivated to generate fees for Resolute Holdings (“Resolute”) rather than create shareholder value Defendants' statements lacking reasonable factual basis

Stock Performance Decline:

March 12, 2026: After Q4 2025 results showing EBITDA decline, stock dropped 16.4% ($3.23/share)

After Q4 2025 results showing EBITDA decline, stock dropped 16.4% ($3.23/share) May 7, 2026: After Q1 2026 results showing further deterioration and guidance cuts, stock dropped 25.9% ($4.52/share)

Timeline Context:

August 2024: Resolute acquisition announced

January 2026: Husky acquisition completed

February 2026: Negative research report published

March-May 2026: Stock decline events

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This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:

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