TaqFlow Emerges to Overhaul Central Asian Cross-Border Payments

Fintech Pioneer Fuses Blockchain and Dedicated Content Delivery Network to Replace Broken 48-Hour Legacy Banking Rails with Instant, Ultra-Low-Fee Transactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaqFlow, a next-generation cross-border payment platform engineered specifically for Central Asian corridors, announced its official emergence from stealth mode and the public launch of pre-orders for its high-speed financial network. The platform solves the region’s most critical commercial pain points: slow settlement times, high transaction fees, and crippling currency volatility.

Unlike traditional financial institutions, the team behind TaqFlow is comprised entirely of digital nomads who have spent years traveling, living, and operating businesses across different countries. Having managed international operations on the move, the founders intimately understand the severe friction, predatory fees, and operational bottlenecks tied to cross-border capital movement.

"The spark for TaqFlow happened on a beach in Bali, of all places," said co-founder Giorgi Beridze. "I was speaking with one of my eventual co-founders, who was venting about the sheer frustration of moving money between Georgia and Kazakhstan. The transaction took over two days to clear. In that short window, currency fluctuations ate away at the capital, costing him the equivalent of several hundred euros. It was a lightbulb moment for both of us. As nomads, we knew this pain intimately. We realized that the existing cross-border rails in Central Asia were fundamentally broken—exposed to systemic delays, unpredictable volatility, and unnecessary costs."

TaqFlow eliminates these systemic bottlenecks by introducing a proprietary, dual-layer architecture built entirely from scratch. The platform is harnessing the innate speed and cryptographic security of the blockchain, layering it beneath a custom-built, dedicated content delivery network (CDN). This physical infrastructure will bypass standard public internet latency, allowing TaqFlow to route, read, and settle B2B transactions in mere seconds at a fraction of standard banking fees.

The rapid velocity of the platform removes the financial limbo that historically stifled trade along the historic Silk Road corridors, which inspired the company's name. A "Taq" was the historic domed archway where ancient global merchants gathered to exchange currency; TaqFlow has modernized this concept into a digital gateway.

"As a young startup, our greatest asset is that we aren’t saddled by legacy systems or yesterday's way of thinking," a co-founder continued. "Traditional institutions are trapped inside layers of obsolete technical debt. This blank slate allows us to build cleaner, operate with zero friction, and pass those massive cost savings directly to our customers. We are already looking at how we can incorporate AI natively into our infrastructure to push processing speeds even higher and completely transform the cross-border customer experience."

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment. Institutional investors from Europe, the Americas, and the Gulf region are increasingly turning their attention toward Central Asia’s rapidly growing economic landscape. TaqFlow aims to act as the primary financial bedrock that enables this influx of global capital to reach local markets seamlessly.

"The Central Asian economy has been overlooked for far too long," co-founder Logan Jenkins noted. "When we look back five years from now, our greatest legacy won’t just be the volume of capital we processed; it will be the community of small businesses and startups we lifted up. We want to be the foundation that helps young enterprises get off the ground, seamlessly scale across borders, protect their hard-earned margins, and grow at velocities they never thought possible."

TaqFlow is now accepting pre-orders from businesses and corporate partners across authorized Central Asian corridors. Enterprises looking to optimize their cross-border liquidity and eliminate transaction delays can learn more or request platform access by visiting TaqFlow’s launch page.

About TaqFlow

TaqFlow is a modern cross-border payment platform dedicated to unlocking the economic potential of Central Asia. Founded by a team of global digital nomads and fintech innovators, TaqFlow bridges ancient regional trading heritage with modern decentralized technology. By fusing blockchain tech with an ultra-low-latency dedicated network, the platform provides businesses with a fast, secure, and highly automated digital gateway to move capital across borders seamlessly, stripping out the delays and predatory fees of legacy banking rails.

Contact

Marketing & Media Relations

Aditi Gupta

TaqFlow

sales@taqflow.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07078188-7b25-4413-993f-3128e5f97cf6