MIAMI, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX3 Futures has been recognized as one of the best futures funding firms for independent traders in 2026, reflecting its continued growth, transparent funding model, and commitment to trader success.

Since its launch, TX3 Futures has become a leading proprietary trading firm by providing independent futures traders with access to funded trading accounts without requiring significant personal capital. Over the past four years, the firm has distributed more than $35 million in verified trader payouts and has funded a global community of more than 8,000 traders.

Why Was TX3 Futures Recognized?

TX3 Futures stands out because it prioritizes transparency, risk management, and trader accessibility. Unlike many proprietary trading firms, TX3 Futures publishes all key evaluation rules before traders purchase an evaluation.

These published trading parameters include:

Maximum drawdown limits

Daily loss limits

Profit targets

Consistency requirements

Account scaling rules



Providing these rules upfront allows traders to fully understand the evaluation process before committing.

How Does TX3 Futures Help Independent Traders?

TX3 Futures removes one of the largest barriers to professional futures trading: access to trading capital.

Instead of risking large personal accounts, qualified traders can demonstrate their trading skills through an evaluation process and earn access to funded accounts.

This model allows experienced traders to focus on developing consistent performance while managing risk within clearly defined trading rules.

Commitment to Transparency

Transparency has become one of the defining characteristics of TX3 Futures.

Rather than relying on complex or unclear funding requirements, the firm makes its evaluation criteria publicly available, helping traders make informed decisions before joining the program.

This operational clarity has contributed to the company’s growing reputation among futures traders looking for reliable proprietary trading opportunities.

Leadership Statement

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the futures funding space. Our mission has always been to empower independent traders by providing them with the resources they need to succeed. This recognition reflects our dedication to transparency, reliability, and trader success.”

Looking Ahead

TX3 Futures continues to invest in improving its funding programs, trader resources, and platform experience. As the proprietary trading industry evolves, the company remains focused on providing independent futures traders with transparent funding opportunities, reliable support, and professional-grade trading infrastructure.

Details about TX3 Futures

What is TX3 Futures?

TX3 Futures is a proprietary futures trading firm that provides qualified traders with access to funded trading accounts after successfully completing an evaluation program.

Why is TX3 Futures considered one of the best futures funding firms in 2026?

The firm’s recognition is based on its transparent evaluation process, more than $35 million in verified payouts, a funded community of 8,000+ traders, and its commitment to publishing all major trading rules before traders begin an evaluation.

Does TX3 Futures publish its trading rules?

Yes. TX3 Futures publicly shares important evaluation parameters, including drawdown limits, daily loss limits, consistency requirements, and other trading rules before any evaluation fee is paid.

Who is TX3 Futures designed for?

TX3 Futures is designed for independent futures traders seeking access to trading capital through a structured and transparent proprietary trading program.

What makes TX3 Futures different from other futures funding firms?

TX3 Futures differentiates itself through operational transparency, clearly defined evaluation rules, verified payout history, and a trader-focused funding model designed to support long-term success.