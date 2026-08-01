BCAS Calls for National Commission on the Legacy of Slavery and Anti-Black Racism in Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Emancipation Day, the Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS) is calling on the Government of Canada to establish a National Commission on the Legacy of Slavery and Anti-Black Racism in Canada to examine the enduring impacts of slavery, segregation, and systemic anti-Black racism and recommend a national framework for addressing those impacts.

Although Canada marks Emancipation Day each year, it has never undertaken a comprehensive national examination of how the legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism continues to shape opportunities and outcomes for Canadians of African descent. A Commission would establish a permanent historical record, hear directly from affected communities, and provide recommendations to Parliament to address systemic barriers across Canadian institutions.

The proposed Commission would examine the continuing impacts of historical discrimination across employment, education, housing, health care, immigration, economic opportunity, policing, and the administration of justice. It would also identify legislative, policy, and institutional reforms to advance equality and strengthen public accountability.

BCAS recognizes the important work underway through Canada's Black Justice Strategy to address systemic discrimination within the justice system. However, the legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism extends beyond the justice sector and warrants a broader national examination of Canada's history and its continuing effects across society.

“Emancipation Day is an opportunity not only to remember the abolition of slavery, but to examine its enduring legacy. Canada has never undertaken a comprehensive national examination of slavery and anti-Black racism or how that history continues to shape opportunities and outcomes for Canadians of African descent.”

Nicholas Marcus Thompson, BCAS CEO



BCAS is calling on the Government of Canada to begin consultations on establishing the Commission in partnership with Black communities, provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, academics, employers, labour organizations, and civil society.

Media Contact:

media@bcas-srcn.org