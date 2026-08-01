ThinkCareBelieve: Week 80 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events of Week 80 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/08/01/week-80-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) Anyone seeking proven professional Truck Drivers or wanting to join the Freedom Hauler force, You can hire a Freedom Hauler here.

2) How will the disarmament of Hamas affect lasting Peace in the Middle East?

3) How did Scott Bessent and the Treasury Department create two major breakthroughs this week through Operation Economic Fury?

4) A recent poll shows that less than half Americans believe that Joe Biden definitively won the 2020 election?

5) How did the FBI, CIA and the media cover up that Biden was being blackmailed by China and what records show proof of it?

6) There was a stern, deliberate tone to this week’s Cabinet Meeting at Camp David.

7) "Bing. Bing. Bing, Bing, Bing." President Trump's words still echo throughout space/time.

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

The Seth Rich FBI Files: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/09/the-seth-rich-fbi-files/

Finding the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/finding-the-children/

Election Integrity: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/17/election-integrity/

Anthony Fauci’s Diary and Hearing: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/08/01/week-80-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

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