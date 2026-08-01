You Don't Have to Own a Single AI Stock to Get Hurt When This Bubble Pops.

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Americans assume that if they steer clear of AI stocks, they are safe from an AI crash. Jim Rickards says that assumption is exactly what got people hurt last time. In a new presentation , the former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon argues that the AI boom has become so deeply embedded in the financial system that avoiding it is no longer possible, and that a downturn would reach far beyond the people who bought in.

The 2008 Lesson Most People Forgot

Rickards points back to the last great crisis to make the case. The damage then, he notes, was not confined to Wall Street sophisticates or people who understood mortgage bonds.

"Remember, in 2008, even people who had never heard the term subprime mortgages had their portfolios decimated and their lives changed forever," he says. The mechanism was invisible to most of its victims until it was too late. And in his view, the setup is repeating. "And as you'll see, that's the exact situation I see playing out here," Rickards says.

You're Already In the System, Whether You Know It or Not

The core of his argument is that opting out is an illusion. "Because whether you realize it or not, you ARE invested in this system," Rickards says. The AI boom, in his telling, has grown too large and too interconnected for any ordinary investor to sit fully outside it, threaded through retirement accounts, pension funds, and the broader economy.

That is why he insists the risk is not limited to people who deliberately bought AI shares. "Because whether you're directly invested in AI companies or not," he says, once the downturn arrives, "your wealth, your retirement accounts, and even your financial way of life are all at stake." The exposure, in his framing, was distributed on people's behalf, without most of them ever choosing it.

When the Market Falls, Everyone Falls Together

The reason a single bubble can hurt everyone, Rickards argues, is that big crashes rarely stay contained. He returns to the dotcom collapse to illustrate it. When that bubble burst, he notes, "it didn't matter if they were invested in dotcom stocks or not," because "the entire market crashed and didn't recover for 15 years."

That, in his view, is the real danger of a bubble this size: not just losses for the people chasing it, but a market-wide decline that pulls down cautious and aggressive investors alike. He frames the conclusion as his own analysis rather than a certainty, but his message is that the safest-feeling investors may have the most to lose, precisely because they assume none of this applies to them.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , Jim Rickards explains how AI risk has spread through the financial system, why he believes even conservative investors are exposed, and the steps he says people can take to protect themselves and potentially profit if the bubble bursts.

Jim Rickards' presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon and the founder of Strategic Intelligence. His team told readers a pandemic-scale event was coming months before Covid appeared and warned of the market sell-off weeks before it hit, part of a track record that also includes the 2008 collapse.

Paradigm Press is among the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews.