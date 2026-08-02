GOKO to Showcase Award-Winning M6 and Preview 3-in-1 X5 at LLEE 2026

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOKO, the outdoor robotics brand under Robot++, will showcase the GOKO M6 robotic lawn mower and preview the GOKO X5 commercial remote-controlled mower at Lawn & Land Equip Expo 2026, held at Mudgeeraba Showgrounds on the Gold Coast.





Visitors can meet the GOKO team at Booth BA8 from 9am to 3pm and see how the two machines address different lawn and property-maintenance needs. Australia-based technology creator Lars Klint of Lars Klint Tech will also join GOKO at the stand during the event.

Developed as a 4WD robotic lawn mower for large yards, steep slopes and uneven terrain, the M6 combines four-wheel drive with adaptive suspension to maintain traction and cutting stability across challenging ground. It can handle inclines up to 90 per cent, or 42 degrees, and traverse obstacles up to 7.5 centimetres.

The wire-free robotic lawn mower uses an AI obstacle avoidance system built around four QuadVision cameras. Its fusion-navigation system combines nRTK, VSLAM, IMU and wheel odometry to support stable positioning, intelligent path planning and multi-zone lawn management without a physical boundary wire.

The GOKO M6 raised more than US$1 million on Kickstarter and has received a Gold Award at the French Design Awards and a Red Dot Award. The mower is now available for pre-order through GOKO’s official website.

“LLEE gives us the opportunity to put these products in front of Australian lawn-care professionals, dealers and property owners, hear their feedback directly and better understand the conditions they need outdoor robots to handle,” said Shawn Pu, COO of GOKO and Robot++. “We are also looking forward to meeting potential distribution and channel partners at the event.”

GOKO will also preview the X5, a modular 3-in-1 commercial machine for mowing, snow blowing and towing. Its configurable design is intended to help contractors and property operators use one platform across multiple seasonal and maintenance tasks.

Landscapers, mowing contractors, acreage owners, dealers and distributors are invited to visit Booth BA8 to experience both products, speak with the GOKO team and discuss potential sales and channel partnerships.

EVENT DETAILS

Lawn & Land Equip Expo 2026

Saturday, 1 August 2026, 9am–3pm

Mudgeeraba Showgrounds, Gold Coast, Queensland

GOKO Booth: BA8

ABOUT GOKO

GOKO is Robot++’s outdoor robotics brand, applying more than a decade of experience in industrial maintenance and specialised robotics to intelligent lawn-care and property-maintenance equipment.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2uNs8Cp5fno

Website: https://gokorobo.com/product/goko-m6-robot-lawn-mower/

Lar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LarsKlintTech

Contact:

Marvin Chen, marvin@robotplusplus.com