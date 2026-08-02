Julien Frascadore Named Team Canada 2026 Closing Ceremonies Flagbearer

Glasgow, Scotland, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasgow, Scotland (2026-08-02) – Julien Frascadore (Beauport, QC), who captured Commonwealth Games gold in judo (-66 kg) and exemplified Team Canada's Mighty, Together spirit throughout Glasgow 2026, has been named Team Canada's Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer.





Julien Frascadore entered the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as one of Canada's top judokas and delivered a gold medal performance on the tatami. Throughout the Games, Frascadore demonstrated not only competitive excellence but also the sportsmanship, humility and leadership that have become hallmarks of Team Canada's judo program.





Julien Frascadore (Beauport, Que.) is a 2026 Commonwealth Games Champion and has established himself as one of Canada's top judokas in the men's -66 kg division. The 26-year-old captured a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago and has earned multiple medals on the Pan American circuit while steadily climbing the international rankings. A member of the national team training centre in Montreal, Frascadore also served as a training partner for Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before making his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow. His gold medal performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games marks the biggest achievement of his international career and reinforces his place among Canada's rising contenders on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

While Canada's judokas celebrated an exemplary medal haul in Glasgow, one of the defining stories of the competition was the team's unwavering support for one another. Whether celebrating victories, consoling teammates after difficult defeats or cheering from the stands throughout the competition, the judo squad embodied the Mighty, Together philosophy that united Team Canada across all sports. As Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer, Frascadore represents not only an outstanding individual achievement, but also the selfless team culture that inspired Canadians throughout the Games.

"Julien embodies everything Team Canada set out to represent in Glasgow," said Erica Wiebe, Team Canada Chef de Mission, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. "Winning Commonwealth Games gold is an incredible achievement, but what stood out even more was the way the entire Canadian judo team supported one another throughout these Games. They celebrated together, faced challenges together and reminded all of us that our greatest strength comes from the people around us. Julien represents what it means to be Mighty, Together. This honour recognizes not only an exceptional athlete, but a teammate who reflects the heart of Team Canada."





Upon learning of the honour from Chef de Mission Erica Wiebe, Julien Frascadore reflected on being chosen to carry the Maple Leaf into the Closing Ceremony.





"Being named Team Canada's Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer is an incredible honour and something I will cherish forever," said Frascadore. "Winning a gold medal was a dream come true, but what I'll remember most about these Games is being part of this team. The support we've shared as teammates, within judo and across Team Canada, has been unlike anything I've experienced. Carrying the Maple Leaf is a privilege that belongs to all of us, and I'm proud to represent every athlete, coach and staff member who made these Games so special. Together, we truly showed what it means to be Mighty, Together."





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ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games brings together 74 nations and territories in a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Team Canada will once again compete with pride, unity, and determination on the global stage on this important path to Olympic and Paralympic success. Team Canada will feature 148 athletes, 91 team officials. Canada’s performance projection in 2026 is a top three ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships and enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Kenny

Chief Communications Officer, Team Canada 2026

Email: patrick@commonwealthsport.ca

(613) 724-7160

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