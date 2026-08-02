Dubai, UAE, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto is engineering a DeFi trading platform built on zero-fee swaps, and the timing has put it at the center of attention, because the boldest Bitcoin price prediction in circulation now calls for $200,000 this year. Pepeto's presale rounds keep closing at record speed, few communities in crypto are growing faster, and the most telling crypto news lives on-chain, where analysts tracking Pepeto's inflows keep finding wallets with long histories in early-stage tokens.

To understand why that capital is moving now, look at Bitcoin first. The Bitcoin price trades at $63,000 per Coinmarketcap while the $200,000 target circulates, and what sits behind that gap is a bigger story than the chart shows.

Crypto News: Pepeto Takes the Spotlight While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $200,000

Start with the prediction itself. Bitwise's chief investment officer Matt Hougan holds a Bitcoin price prediction of $200,000, a target he laid out in detail on CoinDesk, and he now argues Bitcoin has finally found its bottom with the cycle shifting into bull market mode, which is why a growing group of analysts believes the breakout could arrive within the month. Hougan has kept that target on the table publicly, reaffirming the $200,000 call as contingent on continued ETF inflows and corporate adoption, per Benzinga, where he projected ETF inflows alone could reach $10 to $20 billion in a single quarter.

The fuel is easy to see: money has been leaving stocks, bonds, and slow products, piling into cash at record levels, and waiting. In past cycles, when Bitcoin broke out, that sidelined cash reached crypto first.

So the wall of cash is real and the trigger is forming. But before anyone celebrates, the history of crypto's largest fortunes tells a sharper story: they were built from small amounts placed in tokens while those tokens were still cheap. Bitcoin under $1,000 is the defining example, and Dogecoin wrote the modern one: per CoinGecko, DOGE cost $0.002 in March 2020 and reached $0.73 by May 2021, turning a $1,000 position into $365,000 in roughly fourteen months, powered by nothing more than a community that formed before the market took it seriously. The largest wallets did not win because they were big, they became big because they entered early. Now run the math on the Bitcoin price prediction itself. A climb from $63,000 to $200,000 is barely a 3x on a $1.3 trillion coin, a strong outcome for fortunes that already exist, and a very different equation from the one that created them. Which raises the only question that matters in a Bitcoin bull market: where does the equation still work?

Pepeto: The Project Holding 2026's Attention

The on-chain data gives one answer. Pepeto is the presale drawing much of that early-stage capital this year. Its DeFi platform is in the final steps before going live, built to remove a pain every trader lives with, the gas costs that eat into each trade on crypto's busiest network. The build is led by a developer who spent years at Binance, a track record that leaves little room for the project to miss its delivery.

But the technology is only half. The stronger force is the community forming around the project: the name traveling with no paid promotion behind it, discussions feeding themselves across every platform, and a holder base widening week after week. Organic growth of that shape is rare in any cycle, and traders who have been in this market since 2020 tend to go quiet when they see it, because they remember what it preceded the last time.

The technology is finished, the growth is organic, and experienced wallets keep arriving. Those three facts together explain why this presale has become one of the most tracked stories in crypto news this year.

Conclusion

The bull run is taking shape. The Bitcoin price prediction now stretches to $200,000, analysts argue the breakout could arrive this month, and a record wall of sidelined cash sits ready to rotate. History is clear about the sequence: once the Bitcoin price chooses its direction, attention moves fastest toward viral projects backed by finished products, and this month's crypto news keeps building precisely that stage.

The wallets inside this presale are positioned around three verifiable facts: 2026's fastest organic community growth, a completed platform, and inflows from addresses with long early-stage histories. Large wallets have always acted on information before the crowd receives it, and in every past cycle, the market's biggest individual outcomes traced back to the same starting point: a token still cheap, a community already loud, and a crowd that noticed too late.



For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price prediction of $200,000 happen this year?

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holds a $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction, arguing the bottom is in and ETF inflows could reach $20 billion in a quarter per CoinDesk and Benzinga. Bitcoin trades at $63,000 today.

Why is the Pepeto presale in this month's crypto news?

Pepeto pairs a finished zero-fee trading platform with 2026's fastest organic community growth, and on-chain analysts track steady inflows from experienced early-stage wallets ahead of its exchange listing.





