Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Peabody Energy Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: BTU) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BTU.

Peabody Energy Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

(1) The true state of Centurion mine's commissioning challenges, including unanticipated electrical and mechanical problems, roof control deterioration, and floor softening that made the March 2026 longwall production deadline unachievable.

(2) That Defendants' repeated assurances that Centurion was "on time and on budget" and "ahead of schedule" were materially false and misleading.

(3) That the mine's production shortfalls would materially impact Peabody's full-year 2026 financial results, including an $80 million EBITDA impact in the first quarter alone.



On March 30, 2026 and May 5, 2026, Peabody disclosed the true scope of Centurion's problems, slashing its full-year sales outlook from 3.5 million to 2.5 million tons and increasing cost guidance to $123–$133 per ton.

Following this news, BTU fell approximately 9.7% on March 30, 2026, and an additional 5.7% on May 5, 2026, declining from $39.50 to $25.00 per share, a cumulative decline of approximately 37%.

What's Next for Peabody Energy Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BTU. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Peabody Energy you have until August 24, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Peabody Energy Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Peabody Energy Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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