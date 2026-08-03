MG Ship Launches AI Platform to Help Retailers and Manufacturers Gain Real-Time Supply Chain Control

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Ship (MGS), a leading Asian logistics technology company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered multimodal tracking platform, designed to help retailers and manufacturers improve visibility, reduce disruptions and optimize inventory across global supply chains. The launch will be accompanied by a special promotional campaign.

Built for brands, distributors and producers, the platform unifies fragmented logistics processes into a single, intelligence-driven system. By combining real-time tracking with predictive AI, MG Ship enables businesses to anticipate delays, prevent stockouts, and better align supply with demand.

Backed by Morning Global’s e-commerce logistics network and developed with international R&D partners, the platform integrates sea, air, land and parcel data while providing automated alerts for shipment exceptions.

Key features include:

- End-to-end visibility across 220+ countries with 1,000+ carrier and customs integrations

- Predictive AI analytics to forecast delays and monitor carrier performance

- Strategic market and trade insights to inform sourcing and expansion decisions

- Trade and capital insights to improve working capital efficiency





With 99% ETA accuracy and 99% global track-and-trace integration, the platform enables retailers to plan inventory and promotions with greater confidence, while helping manufacturers synchronize production with logistics flows.

“Retailers and manufacturers can no longer rely on reactive supply chains,” said Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship. “Our platform delivers the visibility and predictive intelligence needed to protect margins, improve resilience, and turn logistics into a strategic advantage.”

The platform also supports trade financing by consolidating shipment and customs data into a secure system, enabling in-transit inventory financing and faster access to liquidity for suppliers.

MG Ship is inviting retailers, manufacturers and enterprise shippers to join its Enterprise Early Access Program (EEAP), offering complimentary access and product demonstrations ahead of full rollout.

To learn more or apply, visit www.mglobalship.com or contact enquiry@mglobalship.com.

About MG Ship

MG Ship is a logistics technology leader transforming global supply chains through predictive intelligence, real-time visibility and data-driven trade insights. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI, MG Ship helps businesses navigate complex cross-border trade environments, strengthen trade finance decision-making, manage risk more effectively, and unlock greater value across global logistics and capital market ecosystems.

MG Ship – Track. Analyse. Turn insight into action.

Media Contact:

Heidi Chong

Email: heidi.chong@mglobalship.com

Website: www.mglobalship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b0dcd3-5471-43f5-ba7f-f7eaa291d618.