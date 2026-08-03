Kattitude Education Centre Limited Announces Online Expansion of Cambridge YLE Phonics Programme





HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kattitude Education Centre Limited, a Hong Kong-based education centre providing services for students from kindergarten to secondary school, today announced an initiative to expand its Cambridge Young Learners English (YLE) preparatory programme into an online format. The strategic move reflects the centre's commitment to accessibility and student development as it enters a new phase of growth.

The announcement outlines a comprehensive plan to launch a hybrid online learning model combining pre-recorded video lessons with live follow-up sessions. This decision comes in response to increasing demand from families seeking flexible learning options and aligns with broader digital education trends across Hong Kong.

Founded by Ms. Kathy Hui, whose career in child education and development began in 2004, Kattitude Education Centre is built on the philosophy that attitude determines achievement. The company name combines the letter "K" for Knowledge with "Attitude," reflecting the centre's core motto: "Your attitude determines your altitude." The organisation focuses on cultivating positive learning habits alongside academic skills, leveraging Ms. Hui's background in Psychology to address academic and behavioural learning needs.

"This is a pivotal moment for our centre," said Ms. Kathy Hui, Founder of Kattitude Education Centre Limited. "We are not simply transferring our existing classes online; we are reimagining how young learners build foundational English skills. Our phonics-focused Cambridge YLE preparation has helped kindergarten students gain the confidence needed for primary school admissions, and this online expansion will allow us to reach even more families across Hong Kong."

Key features of the new online Cambridge YLE Phonics programme include:

Self-paced pre-recorded video lessons: High-quality phonics instruction allowing students to learn at their own pace and revisit content as needed to build foundational English literacy.

High-quality phonics instruction allowing students to learn at their own pace and revisit content as needed to build foundational English literacy. Live one-on-one follow-up sessions: Interactive classes conducted via video conferencing, providing direct teacher guidance, pronunciation correction, and progress monitoring.

Interactive classes conducted via video conferencing, providing direct teacher guidance, pronunciation correction, and progress monitoring. Comprehensive exam preparation: Curriculum aligned with Cambridge YLE Starters, Movers, and Flyers levels, including mock tests, listening exercises, and speaking practice to build exam readiness and confidence.



"We are confident that this new direction will meet the immediate needs of our students while building a stronger foundation for their long-term academic journey," added Ms. Hui. "Our team is fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition and delivering on the promises of this new chapter."

The online expansion of the Cambridge YLE Phonics programme marks a key step in Kattitude Education Centre's efforts to widen access to foundational English learning. Families interested in programme details and registration can learn more by contacting the centre directly through email or WhatsApp.

About Kattitude Education Centre Limited

Kattitude Education Centre Limited is a Hong Kong-based education centre founded by Ms. Kathy Hui, whose career in child education spans more than 20 years. Built on the philosophy that attitude determines achievement, the centre serves students from K1 through secondary school with a focus on foundational literacy, exam readiness, and positive learning habits. Ms. Hui's background in Psychology enables the centre to address both academic and behavioural challenges, supporting students in fulfilling their academic potential.

Media Contact

Ms. Kathy Hui

Founder, Kattitude Education Centre Limited

WhatsApp Number: 66869695

Phone Number: 61318975

Email: kattitude.edu@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7659822-0b08-4c27-8117-8f3fc51c2532