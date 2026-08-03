Rasmala Global Sukuk Fund Named Winner of Two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Best Fund over 10 Years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rasmala Global Sukuk Fund was recognised with the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Best Fund over 10 Years in the Bond Sukuk Global USD classification, winning across two award universes: Global Islamic and MENA Markets.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have, for more than three decades, recognised funds that have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Winners are determined using LSEG Lipper's independent, proprietary quantitative methodology, based on the Lipper Leader rating for Consistent Return over three-, five-, and ten-year periods.

The Rasmala Global Sukuk Fund is a UCITS sub-fund of an open-ended, Luxembourg-incorporated umbrella investment company. One of the longest-running global sukuk funds of its kind, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Shariah-compliant assets, comprising primarily investment-grade sovereign, government-related and corporate sukuk, without reference to any specific benchmark. The Fund is dynamically managed and targets both income and capital appreciation, with a monthly distribution of dividends, and has navigated multiple market cycles within a risk-managed framework.

The awards come at a period of heightened volatility for global fixed income. Fitch Ratings has noted that the sukuk market's recovery in 2026 hinges on sustained regional stability, with issuance expected to remain below 2025 levels amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.¹ Against this backdrop, an independent award recognising consistent, risk-adjusted performance over a full decade underscores the value of an actively managed, disciplined approach through changing market cycles.

"We're proud to see the Rasmala Global Sukuk Fund recognised among the best over ten years. In a market that continues to test investors, an independent award for consistent, risk-adjusted performance over a full decade speaks to the strength of our active management and the trust our investors place in us. It reflects the disciplined, long-term approach that defines how we manage capital at Rasmala," said Eric Swats, Senior Executive Officer, Rasmala Investment Bank Limited.

About Rasmala Investment Bank Limited

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (“Rasmala”) is an independent alternative investment manager serving Gulf-based investors including pension funds, family offices, corporates, endowments, and financial institutions. The firm is located in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE, and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rasmala Investment Holdings (DIFC) Limited (“Rasmala Holdings”). For more information, visit www.rasmala.com.

¹ Market context sourced from publicly available third-party commentary: Fitch Ratings, "Global Sukuk Issuance Recovery Hinges on Regional Stability" (Non-Rating Action Commentary), 8 July 2026, fitchratings.com/research/non-bank-financial-institutions/global-sukuk-issuance-recovery-hinges-on-regional-stability-08-07-2026. Provided for context only.

Important information/disclaimer

For Professional Client only. This document constitutes a financial promotion and is directed only at persons who meet the DFSA's definition of a Professional Client and must not be relied upon by any other person. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation or investment advice. Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results; the value of investments can fall as well as rise, and investors may not recover the full amount invested. RIBL is authorised by the DFSA to operate an Islamic Window and has appointed a Sharia Supervisory Board that reviews and approves its Islamic Finance products. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards is awarded by LSEG Lipper based on its independent quantitative methodology; details are available at lipperfundawards.com. Prospective investors should read the Fund's prospectus and KIID/PRIIPs-KID and seek independent advice before investing. The awards referred to herein should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or invest in the Fund and does not guarantee future performance. Nothing in this communication excludes or limits any duty or liability owed by Rasmala Investment Bank Limited under applicable DIFC laws or the DFSA Rulebook.

Contact

Tim Hydari

Senior Executive, Branding & Investor Communications

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited

media@rasmala.com

+971 4 424 2700