ASEAN Secretary-General Receives Chairman of CT Group

The meeting between Mr. Tran Kim Chung - Chairman of CT Group, and Dr. Kao Kim Hourn - Secretary - General of ASEAN, marks a new milestone in cooperation between the Vietnamese private sector and the ASEAN Community, collectively shaping a sustainable future for a population of nearly 700 million.

HOCHIMINH CITY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 15, 2026, at the ASEAN Secretariat Headquarters (Jakarta, Indonesia), Mr. Tran Kim Chung, Chairman of CT Group , along with his delegation, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.







Mr. Tran Kim Chung - Chairman of CT Group (left), and Dr. Kao Kim Hourn - Secretary-General of ASEAN (right), at the ASEAN Secretariat Headquarters (Jakarta, Indonesia)

The meeting took place in an open and highly enthusiastic atmosphere, featuring a series of proposals aimed at addressing regional challenges through the ASEAN bloc's own high-tech solutions, such as corneal transplantation for nearly six million people who are blind across ASEAN, rice gene modification to address sea-level rise caused by climate change, and the development of the Low Altitude Economy (LAE) for the ASEAN bloc…

During the meeting, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn emphasized the growing stature of the bloc as the ASEAN Community approaches 700 million people. Situated strategically among major economic hubs, ASEAN faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges, including climate change, natural disasters, low labor productivity, and development disparities between regions. Strategic technologies will serve as the core foundation for addressing both current and future issues.

In this context, CT Group has proactively engaged in the development of strategic technologies to help address the region's shared challenges. CT Group Chairman Tran Kim Chung affirmed: "As a strategic technology corporation within the ASEAN bloc, we aspire to contribute to the community of 11 nations, helping position ASEAN as a new growth engine for the global economy. We believe that technology will foster closer connection within the ASEAN community, unlock new opportunities in economics, education, and other sectors, and importantly, ensure that residents in rural and remote areas benefit directly from the fruits of innovation.”

CT Group has established an office in Indonesia and is gradually implementing technology cooperation programs in ASEAN’s most populous country.





CT Group Proposes Strategic Technology Initiatives to the ASEAN Secretary-General

In August 2025, CT Group signed a cooperation agreement with Indonesia’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) to develop policies and an ecosystem for the Low-Altitude Economy, supporting Indonesia’s national digital transformation. In the coming period, GASCOLAE will deploy LAE services across Indonesia’s more than 17,000 islands.

Impressed by CT Group’s strategic vision and aspiration to contribute to ASEAN’s shared development, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn affirmed his commitment to supporting CT Group in strengthening its connections with ASEAN cooperation mechanisms and business networks, expanding strategic partnerships, and building bridges to bring ASEAN technologies to the world.

The meeting between CT Group and the ASEAN Secretary-General marked a new milestone in the journey of connecting Vietnamese technology enterprises with the ASEAN Community, demonstrating the increasingly prominent role of the private sector in promoting innovation and realizing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Driven by the aspiration to build ASEAN technology brands, CT Group remains steadfast in its mission to master core technologies, develop solutions for the community, and accompany ASEAN on its journey to become a global hub for technology and innovation, as well as a new growth engine for the world economy.

CT Group

Address: Léman, 20 Truong Dinh Street, former District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Email: info@ctgroupvietnam.com

Hotline: (+84) 911 807 668 – (+84) 911 807 667

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