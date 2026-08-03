Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), and EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (EQPT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness”) (NYSE: PLNT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 regarding Planet Fitness’ ability to nationally rollout its Black Card price increase, membership growth, and marketing strategy. If you purchased Planet Fitness shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/planet-fitness/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 14, 2026.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast”) (NASDAQ: MVST) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 regarding Microvast’s ability to hit gross margin targets and its inventory management. If you purchased Microvast shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/microvast/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 21, 2026.

EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (EQPT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (“EquipmentShare”) (NASDAQ: EQPT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 regarding EquipmentShare’s undisclosed related party transactions and its financial statements. If you purchased EquipmentShare shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/equipmentshare/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 21, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com