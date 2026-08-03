Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 31 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,584,918
|918.65
|1,455,986,539
|27 July 2026
|11,227
|1.012.13
|11,363,162
|28 July 2026
|11,740
|1.005.55
|11,805,102
|29 July 2026
|11,565
|1.003.71
|11,607,918
|30 July 2026
|11,596
|1.017.25
|11,796,016
|31 July 2026
|11,478
|1.029.22
|11,813,377
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,642,524
|921.98
|1,514,372,113
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,642,524 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.82% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42
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