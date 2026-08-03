OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
3 August 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459



OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that, for the period from 27 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 45,798 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


27 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased69466015295
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)566.50p566.50p566.50p565.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)560.00p560.00p560.00p560.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)563.33p563.34p563.34p563.34p



28 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased1,1841,156264164
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)562.00p562.00p562.00p562.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)553.50p553.50p553.50p554.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)557.96p557.98p557.91p558.05p



29 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased0000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p



30 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased0000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)0.00p0.00p0.00p0.00p



31 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased18,37216,6444,0642,349
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)568.00p567.50p568.00p567.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)555.50p555.50p555.50p555.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)559.53p559.55p559.54p559.55p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,505,131 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are in held treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,505,131 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

 LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692


Attachment


Attachments

2026.07.31_OSBG Buyback Fills
GlobeNewswire

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