OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

3 August 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that, for the period from 27 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 45,798 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





27 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 694 660 152 95 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 566.50p 566.50p 566.50p 565.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 560.00p 560.00p 560.00p 560.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 563.33p 563.34p 563.34p 563.34p







28 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,184 1,156 264 164 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 562.00p 562.00p 562.00p 562.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 553.50p 553.50p 553.50p 554.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 557.96p 557.98p 557.91p 558.05p







29 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p







30 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p







31 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 18,372 16,644 4,064 2,349 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 568.00p 567.50p 568.00p 567.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.50p 555.50p 555.50p 555.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 559.53p 559.55p 559.54p 559.55p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,505,131 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are in held treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,505,131 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692





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