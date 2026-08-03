AS Infortar: Unaudited results for Q2 and H1 2026

 | Source: AS Infortar AS Infortar

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 3 August 2026. Please join the webinar via the following links:

at 12:00 (Tallinn local time) Estonian webinar
at 14:00 (Tallinn local time) English webinar

Infortar increased operating profit by 94% to EUR 51 million in the first half of 2026, while EBITDA rose by 31% to EUR 111 million. Revenue remained broadly unchanged at EUR 946 million. The Group invested EUR 50 million during the period.

“Profitable growth and investment have long been at the heart of our strategy. We have signed major acquisition agreements and expanded our holdings across sectors and geographies. The first-half results demonstrate that the decisions we have made are creating long-term value and that profitable growth is generated not only through one-off transactions, but also through our day-to-day business operations,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

“In the energy segment, Elenger continued to balance investments between transition fuels and renewable energy. As Estonia’s largest biomethane producer, we opened a new biomethane plant at the Halinga dairy farm complex in June. The plant will produce green gas from local feedstock, strengthening both energy and food security.

“We also maintained sufficient reserves of Western-sourced natural gas and secured supplies for the next heating season. Half of the volumes required for the next heating season have already arrived in the region via LNG terminals in Finland and Lithuania, while agreements are in place for the remaining deliveries, ensuring security of supply for our customers,” Hanschmidt noted.

“To demonstrate our confidence in Tallink’s long-term prospects, we further increased our shareholding. Tallink generates stable revenue, supported in recent months by growth in cargo volumes, while the current management team is focused on improving profitability and efficiency,” Hanschmidt said.

Major Events
Maritime transport

In the second quarter, Tallink carried 1,454,725 passengers, representing a 2.2% decrease year-on-year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 2.9% to 68,986, while the number of passenger vehicles was down by 6.5% to 199,025.

At quarter-end, Tallink operated 11 vessels: two shuttle vessels, five cruise ferries serving regular routes, three chartered-out vessels and one vessel in lay-up.

During the quarter, Tallink’s investments totalled EUR 7.3 million.

Energy

In the second quarter, natural gas consumption in the Finnish-Baltic region totalled 7.0 TWh, decreasing by 7% compared with the previous year (7.6 TWh).

Elenger Grupp’s gas and electricity sales volumes in the second quarter decreased by 34% year on year, totalling 3.3 TWh (compared to 4.9 TWh in Q2 2025). The decline was primarily driven by a reduction in wholesale sales. Elenger’s gas market share in the Finnish-Baltic market increased to 29% in Q2 2026, and Estonia accounted for 15% of energy sales.

Real estate and infrastructure

In Q2 2026, INF Infra, part of the Infortar group, continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028.
In Q2 2026, construction of the DEPO DIY store continued on the property adjacent to the Tallink Tennis Centre. The project is scheduled for completion in autumn 2026.

Key financial figures

Key figuresQ2 2026Q2 20256 months 20266 months 2025
Revenue, m€440.921504.512945.917951.869
Gross profit, m€59.39755.668114.13281.736
EBITDA, m€64.15857.390111.22885.051
EBITDA margin (%)14.611.411.88.9
Operating profit (EBIT), m€29.68627.03851.06826.383
Profit before tax, m€17.70915.54827.1952.695
Income tax expense, m€-15.826-15.398-19.994-17.106
Net profit(-loss), m€1.8830.157.201-14.411
Net profit (-loss) attributable to owners of the parent, m€        2.3421.93015.163-2.549
Earnings per share (euros)*0.10.10.7-0.1
Total equity m€1 200.5331 174.5991 200.5331 174.599
Loan and lease liabilities m€1 083.091941.7471 083.091 941.747
Net debt m€        829.904795.379829.904 795.379
Investment loans / EBITDA**        3.02.73.0 2.7
      

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA, annualized.

Revenue

In the first half of 2026 financial year, the Group’s consolidated revenue was EUR 945.917 million (6 months 2025 consolidated revenue: EUR 951.869 million).

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the first half of 2026 financial year, the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR 39.277 million (6 months 2025: EUR 33.292 million).
The energy segment’s EBITDA in the first half of 2026 was EUR 59.891 million (6 months 2025: EUR 51.749 million).
In the real estate segment, profitability is calculated based on the standalone results of the real estate companies. The real estate segment’s EBITDA in the first half of 2026 was EUR 8.087 million (6 months 2025 was EUR 7.691 million).

Net Profit (Loss)

The consolidated net profit for the first half of the 2026 financial year was EUR 7.201 million, including a profit attributable to Infortar's owners of EUR 15.163 million (6 months 2025 net loss: EUR -14.4 million, including EUR -2.549 million attributable to Infortar's owners).

Investments

In the first half of 2026, the total amount of investments made by the Infortar Group was approximately EUR 50 million (H1 2025: EUR 38 million).

Financing

As at 30 June 2026, the Group’s total loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 1 083.091 million (compared to EUR 1,071.353 million at the end of the 2025 financial year). Infortar’s net debt stood at EUR 829.904 million (compared with EUR 851.582 million at 31 December 2025). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.3 (31.12.2025 ratio was 3.7).

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Based on Resolution 2.2 of the Annual General Meeting approved on 4 June 2026, a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share will be paid to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The first payment was made on 15 July 2026, and the second payment will be made on 15 December 2026 with transfer to the shareholders’ bank accounts.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(in thousands of EUR)Q2
2026		Q2
2025		6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Revenue440 921504 512945 917951 869
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-381 617-448 771-831 690-869 944
Write-down of receivables93-73-95-189
Gross profit59 39755 668114 13281 736
Marketing expenses-12 441-12 119-23 382-23 095
General administrative expenses-23 532-22 556-45 287-43 521
Profit (loss) from derivatives-7665 243-1 5059 182
Profit (loss) from biological assets2 8271371 266104
Other operating income4 8072 2809 5184 236
Other operating expenses-606-1 615-3 674-2 259
Operating profit29 68627 03851 06826 383
     
(in thousands of EUR)Q2
2026		Q2
2025		6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method282366-2 1411 321
Financial income and expenses:    
Other financial investments-218-278-218-611
Interest expense-10 791-11 581-21 031-24 477
Interest income7778951 7061 737
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates-1 283-71-917-386
Other financial income and expenses-744-821-1 272-1 272
Total financial income and expenses-12 259-11 856-21 732-25 009
Profit before tax17 70915 54827 1952 695
Corporate income tax-15 826-15 398-19 994-17 106
Profit for the financial period1 8831507 201-14 411
including:    
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company2 3421 93015 163-2 549
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-459-1 780-7 962-11 862
     
Other comprehensive income  6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:    
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations  90
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss:    
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments  22 26724 168
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries  -1 816922
Total of other comprehensive income  20 46025 090
Total income  27 66110 679
including:    
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company  35 62322 541
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest  -7 962-11 862
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)  0.74-0.12
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)  0.72-0.12
     

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of EUR)30.06.2631.12.25
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents253 187219 771
Derivative financial assets33 6374 732
Settled derivative receivables6 9821 823
Trade receivables114 630153 473
Prepayments for taxes5 3825 659
Other receivables and prepayments44 52538 878
Prepayments for inventories1 526476
Inventories178 02390 672
Biological assets2 4861 545
Total current assets640 378517 029
   
Non-current assets30.06.2631.12.25
Investments to associates16 04621 412
Long-term derivative instruments1 6121 079
Other non-current receivables30 94931 648
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 195 9091 202 173
Investment property68 13066 872
Property, plant and equipment678 481669 797
Intangible assets37 11737 930
Right-of-use assets37 93339 645
Biological assets7 7549 022
Total non-current assets2 073 9312 079 578
TOTAL ASSETS2 714 3092 596 607
   
(in thousands of EUR)30.06.2631.12.25
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities284 143338 515
Lease liabilities8 58710 029
Trade payables152 274123 330
Tax liabilities52 72844 972
Buyers' advances52 03638 621
Settled derivatives1 0744 156
Other current liabilities97 54969 677
Short-term derivative instruments15 3219 552
Total current liabilities663 712638 852
   
Non-current liabilities30.06.2631.12.25
Long-term provisions8 0178 695
Deferred taxes2 1191 894
Other long-term liabilities47 72546 028
Long-term derivatives1 8422 925
Loan liabilities755 278686 187
Lease liabilities35 08336 622
Total non-current liabilities850 064782 351
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 513 7761 421 203
   
(in thousands of EUR)30.06.2631.12.25
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-2 133-790
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve12 33110 099
Hedging reserve15 006-7 260
Unrealised exchange rate differences-6491 167
Post-employment benefit obligation reserve-550-559
Retained earnings from previous periods898 415884 204
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent957 233921 674
Non-controlling interest(s)243 300253 730
Total equity1 200 5331 175 404
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 714 3092 596 607

Consolidated cash flow report

(in thousands of EUR)6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Profit of the period7 201-14 411
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets60 16058 668
Fair value adjustment of equity investment2 614-1 321
Change in the value of derivatives-2 485-22 225
Other financial income/expenses-3 583-815
Calculated interest expenses21 03124 477
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-1 775-244
Income from grants recognised as revenue-380-993
Corporate income tax expense19 99417 106
Recognition and adjustment of provisions2 24124 168
Income tax paid-19 768-16 798
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities28 79418 704
Change in inventories-88 40188 846
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities73 49681 445
Change in biological assets32612
Total cash flows from operating activities99 465256 619
   
Cash flows from investing activities6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Proceeds from the sale of associates2 7520
Net cash flows on acquisition of subsidiaries-2 4060
Repayments of loans granted1931 317
Interest received1 7291 586
Purchases of investment property-1 258-2 015
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-48 521-36 414
Proceeds from sale of property2 07465 331
Total cash flows used in investing activities-45 43729 805
   
Cash flows used in financing activities6 months
2026		6 months
2025
Proceeds from targeted financing1 866893
Changes in overdraft-16 882-43 390
Proceeds from borrowings37 23511 136
Repayments of borrowings-5 634-245 306
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-14 813-5 859
Interest paid-20 089-24 619
Dividends paid-952-490
Repurchase of own shares-1 3430
Total cash flows used in financing activities-20 612-307 635
 00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW33 416-21 211
Cash at the beginning of the year219 771167 579
Cash at the end of the period253 187146 368
Net (decrease)/increase in cash33 416-21 211

 

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Infortar employs 6890 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments


Attachments

Q2 report 2026_ENG Q2 presentation ENG
GlobeNewswire

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