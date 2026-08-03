Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 3 August 2026

Corporate Announcement 26/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 July 2026.

NAV per share in USD: 2722.08

The performance during the first half of July is -0.01% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 3.16% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) are 225.4 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR is published on the website of Nasdaq Copenhagen under the section AIF Companies and Funds, where the bid and ask prices are published. The daily NAV in EUR is calculated as the most recently published NAV in USD divided by the European Central Bank’s EUR/USD reference rate on the relevant day.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@finserve.se

Tel + 46 73 660 72 42





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