1Spatial by VertiGIS and INDIGITAL Partner to Bring Automated GIS Data Integrity to NG911

Partnership delivers validated, governed location data and NG911 infrastructure through a single accountable partner, powered by VertiGIS 1Engage.

Denver, US. August 3, 2026 – VertiGIS, a global leader in geospatial solutions, today announced a sole channel partnership with INDIGITAL, a leading provider of next-generation public safety communications solutions, to deliver automated GIS data validation, governance and managed services to 911 agencies across the United States. The partnership is powered by VertiGIS 1Engage, the GIS data quality and aggregation platform from 1Spatial by VertiGIS.

Through the partnership, INDIGITAL will offer agencies GIS products and services scaled to their needs — from automated validation and reporting to readiness assessment, indoor mapping support and discrepancy tracking across critical location datasets. VertiGIS 1Engage helps agencies automatically validate and manage authoritative GIS datasets, including road centerlines, address points and emergency-service boundaries, against applicable standards and operational requirements. INDIGITAL already applies these capabilities within its NGCS operations through its Automated Validation Gateway, ensuring the integrity of GIS data that can affect 911 call outcomes. With INGEO by INDIGITAL, agencies can now access that same standard of data assurance directly.

"When we acquired 1Spatial, our goal was to strengthen the connection between location data management and real-world operational outcomes. This partnership with INDIGITAL delivers on that vision by providing public-safety agencies with a single, accountable path from validated GIS data through to a fully operational NG911 environment,” said Andy Berry, CEO of VertiGIS. “In a domain where data quality directly affects how calls are routed and lives are protected; end-to-end accountability is critical.”

As NG911 deployments accelerate across the United States, agencies need trusted, repeatable processes for validating and maintaining GIS data over time — not just one-time readiness checks. High-quality, governed datasets support accurate location information, efficient call routing and provide a foundation for emerging AI-driven public safety workflows.

“In NG911, the network and the data cannot be treated as separate conversations,” said Lynne Houserman, CEO of INDIGITAL. “The core services can only perform as reliably as the GIS data supporting them. We launched the INGEO portfolio so agencies can work with just one vendor responsible for helping ensure that both pieces are aligned, validated and ready to operate together.”

Operational Benefits for NG911 Agencies

The partnership helps agencies turn GIS data quality into practical operational value, including the ability to:

Identify and resolve GIS data issues earlier, before they affect NG911 operations or service delivery

Reduce manual review effort through repeatable validation, reporting and governance processes

Improve coordination across counties, municipalities and data contributors in complex regional environments

Maintain long-term operational confidence as NG911 systems, datasets and contributor networks evolve

Building on Industry Expertise

1Spatial by VertiGIS contributes decades of expertise helping government, utility, transportation and infrastructure organizations validate, govern and operationalize complex location data at scale. INDIGITAL brings deep experience in public safety communications and NG911 delivery across North America, including the nation's first statewide ESInet, deployed in Indiana in 2004. Together, they give agencies a more coordinated path from GIS data preparation through to live NG911 operations.

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About INDIGITAL

INDIGITAL is an industry leader in Next Generation 911 network deployment and operations, connecting 911 callers and emergency communications centers across North America. Since deploying the nation’s first statewide ESInet in 2004, INDIGITAL has helped public-safety agencies build, operate and protect the critical infrastructure behind emergency communications. Its portfolio includes NGCS, ESInet, Texty, INGEO and the award-recognized Managed Emergency Voice Operations platform. At INDIGITAL, 911 Is Our Calling™.

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS unlocks the power of location to help organizations work smarter. Its innovative geospatial solutions connect complex location data with real-world operational workflows for utilities, government bodies, telecom providers, and commercial and industrial teams. This empowers them to manage assets with precision, drive efficiencies, and achieve superior outcomes.

Through 1Spatial by VertiGIS, this portfolio now includes global expertise in geospatial data management, validation and governance — helping organizations ensure their location data is complete, accurate and fit for purpose before it powers critical decisions and operations. VertiGIS' Neo technology vision powers this transformation. Cloud-first, industry-informed, AI-enabled tools are paired with a portfolio of applications including VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS Networks, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS ConnectMaster, VertiGIS 1Integrate, VertiGIS 1Engage, and more.

Many of these solutions extend and enhance Esri's ArcGIS® platform, adapting to the needs of both small teams and enterprise-scale deployments. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide rely on VertiGIS to turn geospatial data into actionable insights. To learn more, visit www.vertigis.com.

Press Contact:

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting for VertiGIS

vertigis@c8consulting.co.uk