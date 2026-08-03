Direct Air Capture Market Size to Worth $18,244.89 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Air Capture Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Direct Air Capture Market Size was worth USD 160.40 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18,244.89 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 60.66% during 2026–2035.”

Government Support and Corporate Net Zero Commitments Continue to Accelerate Market Growth Globally

Continued government support, tax breaks, carbon pricing schemes, and climate-friendly policies remain among the key growth factors driving the Direct Air Capture Market. Increased investments into carbon capture technologies, along with growing business commitments to becoming net zero and carbon-neutral companies, are greatly increasing the commercialization of Direct Air Capture systems. Continued advancements in sorbent, solvent technologies, modularity of design, automation technologies, and carbon utilization applications remain highly effective in enhancing efficiency, scale, and long-term viability of Direct Air Capture technologies.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Climeworks

Carbon Engineering ULC.

Global Thermostat

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Soletair Power

CarbonCapture Inc.

Avnos, Inc.

Noya PBC

Skytree

RepAir

MISSION ZERO TECHNOLOGIES

Carbyon

Octavia Carbon

Capture6

Sustaera Inc.

Spiritus

Infinitree LLC

Mosaic Materials Inc.

Carbon Collect Limited

Southern Green Gas Limited.

Direct Air Capture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 160.40 million Market Size by 2035 USD 18244.89 million CAGR CAGR of 34.17% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Solid-DAC (S-DAC), Liquid-DAC (L-DAC))

• By Source (Natural Gas, Renewable Energy, Nuclear Energy, Other Energy Sources)

• By Application (Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS))

• By End Use (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Agriculture, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2025, the share of revenue held by the Solid Direct Air Capture (S-DAC) segment was 55.46% owing to its relatively lower regeneration temperature, lesser energy consumption, modularity, and scalable nature suitable for large-scale carbon capture operations. The Liquid Direct Air Capture (L-DAC) segment will record the highest CAGR of 44.54% during the forecast period, owing to its capability to handle higher volumes of air, ability to integrate with chemical process systems, and increasing energy efficiency and economic viability.

By Source

The Renewable Energy segment accounted for 42.56% of overall market revenue in 2025, as its use of clean power and heat was on the rise as a means of lowering operating emissions and enhancing carbon removal efficiency. Similarly, the Renewable Energy segment is forecasted to record the highest CAGR of 62.14% between 2026 and 2035 due to the rising capacity of renewable energy and lower cost of clean energy.

By Application

The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market segment held a 65.35% share of total market revenue in 2025, owing to growing adoption of geological carbon storage systems backed by existing transportation infrastructure and government encouragement programs. The Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) segment is expected to see the highest CAGR of 61.65%, during the forecast period, owing to rising applications of captured CO₂ in various applications such as fuel, chemical, and construction material production.

By End Use

In 2025, the Oil & Gas segment contributed 32.45% towards the overall market revenue as a result of having extensive knowledge in the handling, transport, injection, and storage of carbon dioxide. The Construction segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 64.42% during 2026-2035 as a result of rising use of captured CO₂ in low carbon construction materials.

Regional Insights:

North America was responsible for 46.73% of the overall Direct Air Capture Market in 2025, driven by substantial government financing, tax rebates, carbon pricing programs, advanced carbon management infrastructure, and increased company investments in carbon removal solutions. North America accounted for 90.10% of the overall market revenue due to robust government support, the creation of Direct Air Capture centers, advanced renewable energy infrastructure, and increasing demand for carbon removal credits.

Asia-Pacific will witness the highest market growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in decarbonization solutions, development of renewable energy infrastructure, industrial growth, favorable climate change policies, and increasing adoption of carbon management solutions in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among others, will create numerous market growth opportunities.

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Recent Developments:

2022: Climeworks broke ground on Mammoth, its second commercial direct air capture and storage facility in Iceland. The plant, designed with a capture capacity of up to 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, became operational in May 2024 and represents a major scale up for future large scale Direct Air Capture facilities.

Climeworks broke ground on Mammoth, its second commercial direct air capture and storage facility in Iceland. The plant, designed with a capture capacity of up to 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, became operational in May 2024 and represents a major scale up for future large scale Direct Air Capture facilities. 2025: Mission Zero Technologies opened a new Direct Air Capture facility in Norfolk, UK, marking the world's first fully integrated DAC to building materials demonstration. Developed with O.C.O Technology and the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the facility captures up to 250 tonnes of CO₂ annually and converts it into manufactured limestone for carbon negative construction products.

Exclusive Sections of the Direct Air Capture Market Report (The USPs):

DIRECT AIR CAPTURE INFRASTRUCTURE & CARBON MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of Direct Air Capture facilities, renewable energy integration, carbon storage infrastructure, and large scale carbon removal ecosystems supporting global decarbonization.

– Comprehensive assessment of Direct Air Capture facilities, renewable energy integration, carbon storage infrastructure, and large scale carbon removal ecosystems supporting global decarbonization. ADVANCED CARBON CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of solid Direct Air Capture, liquid Direct Air Capture technologies, sorbent and solvent innovations, modular capture systems, and next generation carbon removal solutions.

– Detailed evaluation of solid Direct Air Capture, liquid Direct Air Capture technologies, sorbent and solvent innovations, modular capture systems, and next generation carbon removal solutions. CARBON REMOVAL, RENEWABLE ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL DECARBONIZATION INSIGHTS – In depth analysis of carbon capture deployment across renewable energy, industrial decarbonization initiatives, permanent carbon storage, and carbon utilization applications.

– In depth analysis of carbon capture deployment across renewable energy, industrial decarbonization initiatives, permanent carbon storage, and carbon utilization applications. DIRECT AIR CAPTURE MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into commercial scale Direct Air Capture projects, infrastructure expansion, renewable powered operations, modular technology adoption, and deployment strategies.

– Extensive insights into commercial scale Direct Air Capture projects, infrastructure expansion, renewable powered operations, modular technology adoption, and deployment strategies. CARBON STORAGE, REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & PROJECT PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of carbon storage infrastructure, government incentives, tax credits, regulatory developments, and project performance influencing market growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of carbon storage infrastructure, government incentives, tax credits, regulatory developments, and project performance influencing market growth. NEXT GENERATION DIRECT AIR CAPTURE MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering advanced carbon capture technologies, renewable energy integration, scalable Direct Air Capture systems, and future innovations expected to shape the global Direct Air Capture Market through 2035.

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