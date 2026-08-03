Aravax Awarded FDA Fast Track Designation for PVX108, a Next-Generation Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy

MELBOURNE, Australia and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies for food allergy, today announces it has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product, PVX108 for the treatment of peanut allergy.

The FDA’s Fast Track program facilitates the expedited development and review of new drugs or biologics that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs.

A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for some or all of: more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss the drug’s development and collection of appropriate data; more frequent written communication with the FDA; eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if certain criteria are met; and Rolling Review, which means completed sections of the drug’s NDA can be submitted when completed rather than waiting until every section is completed.

Dr Pascal Hickey, CEO of Aravax, said, “There remains a critical need for effective new treatments for food allergy and we believe PVX108 has the potential to offer a safer, more convenient and disease modifying treatment for the millions affected by peanut allergy worldwide. Receiving FDA Fast Track designation is a significant step for PVX108’s future development as being able to communicate more frequently with the FDA often leads to early drug approval and access by patients.”

PVX108 is a next-generation immunotherapy which uses proprietary peptides designed to precisely retrain the immune system to tolerate peanut whilst avoiding treatment-induced acute allergic reactions. Phase 2 studies of PVX108 are ongoing at clinics in the United States and Australia with key data anticipated to be reported later in 2026.

About Aravax

Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionising the treatment of food allergies with next-generation, disease-modifying immunotherapies which are safer and more convenient than existing approaches.

Aravax’s proprietary platform generates peptides designed to precisely retrain the immune system and restore the body’s ability to safely tolerate food allergens, with minimal risk to patients of significant treatment-induced acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The lead product, PVX108, is currently being studied in an international Phase 2 trial for the treatment of peanut allergy. Uniquely, PVX108 has been designed to meet the needs of all stakeholders managing peanut allergy. Aravax is also developing a pipeline of products to address additional food allergy indications.

Aravax is an international company with entities in Melbourne, Australia and Oxford, UK and operations in USA and Europe. Aravax’s syndicate of leading international and Australian investors includes Novartis Venture Fund, Brandon Capital, Tenmile, Breakthrough Victoria, Uniseed and UniSuper.

For more information visit: www.aravax.com.au

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