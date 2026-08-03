Company announcement no. 39 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







03 August 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,648,078 330.7078 2,198,571,225 27 July 2026 15,014 363.2057 5,453,170 28 July 2026 14,883 363.1904 5,405,363 29 July 2026 14,983 363.6955 5,449,250 30 July 2026 14,850 366.9012 5,448,483 31 July 2026 14,551 372.7347 5,423,663 Total accumulated over week 31 74,281 365.9069 27,179,928 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,722,359 331.0967 2,225,751,154

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.824% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 27 July 2026 8,506 363.1757 3,089,173 28 July 2026 7,814 363.2181 2,838,186 29 July 2026 10,151 363.6619 3,691,532 30 July 2026 8,422 367.1292 3,091,962 31 July 2026 6,954 372.8870 2,593,056 Total accumulated over week 31 41,847 365.7110 15,303,909 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,258,087 331.1061 1,409,878,779





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 27 July 2026 6,508 363.2449 2,363,998 28 July 2026 7,069 363.1598 2,567,177 29 July 2026 4,832 363.7663 1,757,719 30 July 2026 6,428 366.6025 2,356,521 31 July 2026 7,597 372.5954 2,830,607 Total accumulated over week 31 32,434 366.1596 11,876,021 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,464,272 331.0805 815,872,366





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