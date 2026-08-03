Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 39 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



03 August 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,648,078330.70782,198,571,225
27 July 202615,014363.20575,453,170
28 July 202614,883363.19045,405,363
29 July 202614,983363.69555,449,250
30 July 202614,850366.90125,448,483
31 July 202614,551372.73475,423,663
Total accumulated over week 3174,281365.906927,179,928
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,722,359331.09672,225,751,154

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.824% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
27 July 20268,506363.17573,089,173
28 July 20267,814363.21812,838,186
29 July 202610,151363.66193,691,532
30 July 20268,422367.12923,091,962
31 July 20266,954372.88702,593,056
Total accumulated over week 3141,847365.711015,303,909
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,258,087331.10611,409,878,779


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
27 July 20266,508363.24492,363,998
28 July 20267,069363.15982,567,177
29 July 20264,832363.76631,757,719
30 July 20266,428366.60252,356,521
31 July 20267,597372.59542,830,607
Total accumulated over week 3132,434366.159611,876,021
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,464,272331.0805815,872,366


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-07-31
GlobeNewswire

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