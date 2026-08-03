|Company announcement no. 39 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
03 August 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,648,078
|330.7078
|2,198,571,225
|27 July 2026
|15,014
|363.2057
|5,453,170
|28 July 2026
|14,883
|363.1904
|5,405,363
|29 July 2026
|14,983
|363.6955
|5,449,250
|30 July 2026
|14,850
|366.9012
|5,448,483
|31 July 2026
|14,551
|372.7347
|5,423,663
|Total accumulated over week 31
|74,281
|365.9069
|27,179,928
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,722,359
|331.0967
|2,225,751,154
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.824% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|27 July 2026
|8,506
|363.1757
|3,089,173
|28 July 2026
|7,814
|363.2181
|2,838,186
|29 July 2026
|10,151
|363.6619
|3,691,532
|30 July 2026
|8,422
|367.1292
|3,091,962
|31 July 2026
|6,954
|372.8870
|2,593,056
|Total accumulated over week 31
|41,847
|365.7110
|15,303,909
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,258,087
|331.1061
|1,409,878,779
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|27 July 2026
|6,508
|363.2449
|2,363,998
|28 July 2026
|7,069
|363.1598
|2,567,177
|29 July 2026
|4,832
|363.7663
|1,757,719
|30 July 2026
|6,428
|366.6025
|2,356,521
|31 July 2026
|7,597
|372.5954
|2,830,607
|Total accumulated over week 31
|32,434
|366.1596
|11,876,021
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,464,272
|331.0805
|815,872,366
Attachment