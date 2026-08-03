Interim Results from a Clinical Study Evaluating the Impact of Virtual Lactation Support through SimpliFed on Maternal Health and Breastfeeding Success Outcomes Released at Pediatrics Academic Societies Conference

ITHACA, NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed , the maternal healthcare leader in providing virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support for new parents, today released findings from a clinical study focused on the impact of virtual lactation support, as it relates to maternal and infant related outcomes. The study was led by UMass Chan Medical Schoo l principal investigators and leading researchers Nisha Fahey, DO, MSc and Apurv Soni, MD, PhD with support from the Program in Digital Medicine and the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and Pediatrics.

Researchers evaluated the impact of virtual lactation support on breastfeeding outcomes, maternal health, infant development, and healthcare utilization during the first year after birth.Primary findings revealed a dose-response relationship between telelactation utilization and breastfeeding duration, suggesting that greater engagement with lactation support was associated with longer breastfeeding continuation.

“The SimpliFed-UMass Chan study highlights the role that accessible, continuous postpartum support can play in improving outcomes for families during one of the most critical periods of the maternal health journey,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. Breastfeeding offers significant health benefits for both mothers and infants, yet rates in the United States continue to fall short of national public health goals. We believe in helping mothers achieve their goals to suit their lives, and supporting what best suits their baby and their family.”

Research has shown that despite recommendations supporting breastfeeding during infancy, only one in four infants is breastfed for the recommended duration. Access to timely, evidence-based support remains a significant barrier for many families, particularly after leaving the hospital.

The study examined whether virtual access to lactation and infant feeding specialists could help address these challenges by extending support beyond traditional clinical encounters.

Over a 12-month period, researchers evaluated breastfeeding practices, maternal mental health and healthcare utilization among participants who received access to both scheduled and on-demand virtual lactation consultations.

Among the study's key findings:

Across all study participants, most participants (96.2%) reported feeding any breastmilk at 1 week postpartum, about three-quarters (73.1%) by 6 months, and about half (57.6%) by 12 months

Participants who completed three or more telelactation visits breastfed for an average of 15.9 additional weeks compared to those who did not engage in telelactation support

Mothers with mental health conditions who completed three or more telelactation visits, had an average breastmilk feeding duration of 38.9 weeks compared to 14.5 weeks among those who did not have any telelactation visits.

More virtual support visits were associated with greater reductions in symptoms of anxiety and depression over time, as measured by GAD-7 and PHQ-9 assessments.

These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence suggesting that maternal healthcare outcomes improve when support extends beyond singular appointments and remains available throughout the postpartum journey.

Historically, postpartum care has been delivered through a limited number of scheduled clinical visits, despite the fact that many feeding challenges, mental health concerns, and recovery questions emerge between appointments. The study sought to better understand whether continuous access to virtual support could help close these gaps and provide families with timely guidance when they need it most.

Participants in the study had access to both proactive and on-demand telelactation services throughout their baby's first year, allowing them to connect with maternal health specialists as questions and challenges arose. Researchers then assessed how this model influenced clinical outcomes, patient engagement, and overall healthcare experiences.

Digital technologies like SimpliFed offer an on-demand pathway for information and support,” said Dr. Fahey. “The goal is to make both digital and in-person care as accessible as possible and empower families to choose what works best for them.”

The results underscore a broader shift occurring across maternal healthcare. As health systems, provider groups, and payers seek new approaches to improving maternal and infant outcomes, increasing attention is being paid to models that provide continuous support throughout pregnancy and postpartum rather than relying solely on episodic visits.

SimpliFed is the leading virtual maternal health platform focused on baby feeding and maternal support. The proprietary platform connects families with International Board Certified Lactation Consultants and other maternal health providers through secure telehealth visits, providing feeding support, maternal mental health screenings, and care navigation from pregnancy through the first and second years postpartum.

The SimpliFed-UMass study reinforces the importance of longitudinal maternal care that combines expert clinical support, proactive engagement, screening, education, and care coordination into a single patient experience.

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit: www.SimpliFed.com .





About SimpliFed

SimpliFed is a virtual maternal health company helping families receive the highest-quality baby feeding support they need from pregnancy through postpartum. Whether parents have questions about breastfeeding, bottle feeding, pumping, postpartum recovery, or their own health after birth, SimpliFed connects them with trusted maternal health experts through convenient, virtual visits from the comfort of home. SimpliFed is covered by most insurance plans and provides easier access to expert breastfeeding and baby feeding support. Founded in 2019 by health tech executive Andrea Ippolito, SimpliFed works to ensure every family has the support they need to thrive. Learn more at www.simplifed.com .

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