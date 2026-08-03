Voting Rights and Capital

Total Voting Rights

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces, in compliance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules that, as at 31 July 2026 the Company’s capital consisted of 5,562,341,925 ordinary shares of €0.07 each, with voting rights. The Company held no shares in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 5,562,341,925. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

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