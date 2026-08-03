The Road to Victory: Guardians of Peace and Modern Defense

BEIJING, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN published an article featuring the documentary The Road to Victory. Highlighting timeless revolutionary spirits and the PLA’s commitment to world peace, the article showcases inspiring stories from the six-episode series and underscores how a robust Chinese military safeguards national sovereignty and contributes to global stability.

In 1935, 16-year-old Red Army messenger Chen Wanqing volunteered for the legendary 17-warrior assault across the Dadu River. Severely wounded in later battles, he chose to live in quiet anonymity, never claiming any reward for his heroism. Today, his name is still called out daily during the Dadu River Company’s roll call—a touching ritual that honors the immortal spirit of revolutionary heroes.

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This story of quiet loyalty is one of many compelling stories featured in The Road to Victory, a six-episode documentary released for the 99th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Bridging historical sacrifice with modern duty, the series offers an authentic, humanized portrait of the PLA's enduring legacy and modern vigor across all military branches.

The documentary follows service members carrying this selfless ethos into the modern era. Troops of the Dadu River Company push their limits in intense amphibious landing exercises, honoring their predecessors through rigorous training. Naval test pilot Yang Yong risks everything to test carrier-based jet fighters, building China’s naval aviation capabilities. In remote mountain sites, Rocket Force veteran Cui Daohu has spent three decades quietly solving complex engineering challenges to reinforce strategic defense structures. In the skies, Air Force pilot Ding Xiaochuan remains on high alert, intercepting foreign aircraft to safeguard national airspace.

Beyond operational readiness, The Road to Victory highlights China’s defensive policy and its commitment to global stability. The PLA’s modernization focuses strictly on self-defense and strategic deterrence. On the international stage, Chinese troops actively contribute to UN peacekeeping missions, Gulf of Aden maritime escorts, and overseas humanitarian disaster relief operations.

Ultimately, the series provides audiences with a clear and engaging understanding of the PLA’s core values: steadfast loyalty, strict discipline, and global responsibility. Marking this historic Army Day, it delivers a transparent message aligned with China's National Defense in the New Era white paper: a strong Chinese military serves not only to protect national sovereignty, but to act as a staunch force for world peace and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6682fa-adbb-40ce-930e-f3067ed0dfbb