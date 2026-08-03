MEXC Launches Earnings Season RealStocks Rally With $1,000,000 Prize Pool





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the Earnings Season RealStocks Rally. The event runs from August 3, 2026, 10:00 (UTC) to August 24, 2026, 10:00 (UTC). Earnings season brings renewed attention to U.S. equities, as companies report quarterly results. To meet growing user demand for trading during this period, MEXC has introduced the event, providing users with a dedicated trading channel and a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Users can trade eligible U.S. stocks with 0 fees through RealStocks, reflecting MEXC's continued efforts to support users through its two core pillars, "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities." Notably, the stock recording the highest trading volume during the event will be selected as the final reward.

New users can access a range of rewards by opening a RealStocks account. Completing a first deposit of at least $100 allows users to share a $100,000 Welcome Reward prize pool, with the first 2,000 qualifying users also receiving an additional $10 stock reward. Users can also earn a Transfer Reward offering a 30-day Nasdaq live market pass, and a First-Trade Reward sharing $500,000 in stock rewards for completing an initial stock trade. Selected users are also eligible for dedicated first-trade or power-up rewards, worth $200,000 and $150,000 respectively, based on their trading activity. In addition, all users can earn a $5 stock reward for each friend they refer who completes their first trade on the platform.

Full terms, eligibility criteria and reward details are available on the official event page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜X ｜Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38cffda8-a96c-486b-b8e9-9ff81163d836