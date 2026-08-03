Texas Precious Metals Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell to Celebrate Launch of Y'all Street Physical Gold and Silver ETFs 

SHINER, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell to celebrate the launch of the Y’all Street Physical Gold ETF (NASDAQ: YSAU) and the Y’all Street Physical Silver ETF (NASDAQ: YSAG), the first and only physically backed bullion ETFs to custody all gold and silver on American soil.

YSAU and YSAG began trading on Nasdaq earlier this month and represent a new approach to physically backed precious metals ETFs. Unlike the largest bullion ETFs available to U.S. investors, whose precious metals are primarily stored within the London bullion market custody system, YSAU and YSAG were designed so that all fund assets are held on American soil in the custody of Texas Precious Metals Depository.

Every ounce of gold and silver backing the funds is fully allocated and segregated, with individual bars identified by serial number and specifications. Fund holdings are independently audited, and investors can verify the bullion through published bar lists.

"For fifteen years, our mission has been to build a precious metals company defined by transparency, operational excellence, and exceptional service," said Tarek Saab, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Precious Metals. "Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell was an incredible honor because it recognized not only the launch of YSAU and YSAG, but the work our team has invested over the past decade and a half to build the infrastructure necessary to support products like these."

Saab continued, "The vision behind these funds was straightforward. To offer American investors the option of owning physical gold and silver through an ETF, stored in the United States, under U.S. law, on a fully allocated basis”.

Founded in 2011, Texas Precious Metals has grown from a precious metals dealer into one of the nation's largest vertically integrated precious metals companies, operating a nationwide bullion business alongside the Texas Precious Metals Depository, a world-class storage facility serving retail investors, institutional clients, retirement accounts, family offices, wealth managers, and now exchange-traded funds.

"The name Y'all Street reflects exactly what these funds represent," Saab added during the Closing Bell ceremony. "The accessibility of Wall Street combined with the independence, common sense, and entrepreneurial spirit of Texas."

Texas Precious Metals thanked Nasdaq for hosting the Closing Bell ceremony and recognized the contributions of its partners, including Wells Fargo, Teucrium Asset Management, and the broader team whose work helped bring YSAU and YSAG to market.

ABOUT TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company serves retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. Its online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and commitment to customer service.

Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the Texas Mint brand, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, UFC, and other partners. The company is also the sole custodian of the physical gold and silver backing the Y'all Street Physical Gold ETF (NASDAQ: YSAU) and the Y'all Street Physical Silver ETF (NASDAQ: YSAG), providing secure, fully allocated storage for both funds.

Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Media & Investor Contact

Evan Delaune

Program Director – Capital Markets

Y’all Street Asset Management

Evan@yallstreet.com

713-997-0930

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and shares of the funds are listed and trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Before investing, investors should read the prospectus carefully for more complete information about the Funds, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Click here for YSAU or YSAG.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The funds are subject to risks including, but not limited to, fluctuations in the price of gold and silver, market risk, custodial and storage risks, the risk that the funds may not track the price of the underlying metal, and the risks of a fund with limited or no operating history. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Funds are not registered investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and are not commodity pools under the Commodity Exchange Act. As a result, investors will not receive the protections associated with ownership of shares in a registered investment company or interests in a CFTC-regulated commodity pool. The value of each Share is directly related to the price of physical silver or gold, as applicable, less Fund expenses. Silver and gold prices can be highly volatile and may be affected by supply and demand, interest rates, inflation expectations, currency movements, geopolitical events, central bank or governmental activity, investment and trading activity, and broader economic or market conditions. ETF shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the Fund's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Teucrium Asset Management, LLC is the sponsor for YSAG and YSAU. PINE Distributors LLC is the Marketing Agent for YSAG and YSAU and is not affiliated with Texas Precious Metals, Teucrium Asset Management, LLC, or Y'all Street Asset Management.

TUCRM-5798112-07/26