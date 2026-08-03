T1 and Clearway Execute Strategic Offtake Deal

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning a contract to supply independent power producer Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) 641MW of solar modules built with domestic solar cells from T1’s G2_Austin solar cell fab.

The deal marks a continuation of T1’s commercial strategy to offer customers a traceable and reliable solar supply chain. Leveraging its 5GW solar module facility, G1_Dallas, T1 offers integrated solutions that help clients optimize project schedules, financing, and returns.

“We are pleased to be signing a strategic partnership with Clearway, a leading energy developer that is adding needed gigawatts to U.S. grids,” said T1’s Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo. “Customers such as Clearway seeking high-domestic-content modules are building critical momentum for a ‘Made in America’ supply chain.”

This agreement underscores Clearway’s commitment to drive investment in American manufacturing, while maintaining industry-leading traceability, quality, and domestic content standards.

“Contracts with top-tier manufacturers like T1 help ensure that Clearway can deliver on our ambitious development pipeline with competitive and reliable projects,” said Frances Cook, Vice President of Procurement at Clearway Energy. “With this deal, we are especially excited to bring domestic cells into future construction, generating American-made power with American-made parts.”

T1 continues to increase the domestic content of its modules, as domestic modules with domestic cells are highly valued given rising uncertainty around trade and tariff policy. As part of this strategy, T1 began construction of its G2_Austin solar cell fab in December 2025 and expects the first 2.1GW phase to be producing cells in Q1 2027. T1 expects to offer modules with greater than 60% domestic content in 2027.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow us on social media.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599 5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

russell.gold@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 214 616 9715

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for completion of G2_Austin Phase 1, any projections or expectations around the domestic content percentage of modules, the expected benefits of T1's supply chain strategy for its customers, and the impact of trade and tariff policy. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from T1’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in T1’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2026, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and in T1’s other filings with the SEC, including risks related to: (1) T1’s ability to (i) construct and equip manufacturing facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ii) target and retain customers and suppliers; (iii) attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; (iv) protect its intellectual property; (v) comply with legal and environmental regulations; (vi) compete in international markets in light of export and import controls; (vii) incur substantially more debt; (viii) remediate the material weakness in T1’s internal control over financial reporting or otherwise maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (ix) qualify for the advanced manufacturing production credit under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and (x) rely on third-party warranties; (2) T1’s ability to secure a comprehensive financing solution to fund the remaining capital expenditure for G2_Austin Phase 1 on favorable terms, or at all, and the timing of such financing; (3) the concentration of T1’s operations in Texas and its dependence on a limited number of suppliers; (4) changes adversely affecting the flow of components and materials from international vendors, the costs of raw materials, components, equipment, and machinery; (5) general economic and geopolitical conditions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including environmental, export control and tax laws and incentives and renewable energy targets, as well as international trade policies, including tariffs, on T1’s products and competitive position; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to T1’s products and services, including intellectual property or product liability claims, commercial or contractual disputes, warranty claims, and other proceedings; and (8) the capital-intensive nature of T1’s business and its ability to raise additional capital on attractive terms or service its debt. The above referenced filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to T1 as of the date of this press release, and T1 assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations’ section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and its and Daniel Barcelo’s social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.