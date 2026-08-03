KTECH Invites Distributor Partners Across Central America and the Caribbean

KTECH Opens Regional Partner Program as Residential Energy Demand Grows Across Central America and the Caribbean





The program combines residential energy products, regional inventory, technical training and structured commercial support for distributors and installers

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTECH has launched a new residential energy partner program across Central America and the Caribbean, seeking distributors, solar installers, EPC companies and energy service providers in 15 target markets.

The launch comes as demand for residential backup power, off-grid electricity and solar-plus-storage systems continues to rise across the region. Power outages, unstable grid conditions and increasing electricity costs are creating new opportunities for companies that can provide reliable household energy solutions together with professional local installation and service.

KTECH specializes in inverters, energy storage systems and intelligent home energy management. Backed by more than 20 years of power electronics experience, the company has developed a product portfolio covering hybrid and off-grid applications, with power ranges from 3 kW to 60 kW and protection ratings including IP20, IP54 and IP65/IP66.

Its proprietary iHEMS™ platform enables remote system monitoring, energy data management and smart diagnostics. For distributors and installers, this provides greater visibility into system performance and can help reduce unnecessary service visits while improving customer support.





The new partner program is designed to offer more than conventional product distribution. Qualified partners will have access to:

Factory-direct commercial terms and performance-based incentives;

Territory development and partner growth opportunities;

Spanish-language product and marketing materials;

Product selection and system configuration support;

Online technical and installer training;

Installer certification and co-branded marketing resources;

Remote monitoring and technical coordination through iHEMS™.

According to KTECH, its logistics resources in Panama’s Colón Free Trade Zone will support regional inventory coordination and improve access to products and spare parts. Panama will also serve as a key connection point for distributor communication, installer activities and future regional market programs.





During the second half of 2026, KTECH plans to support partner and customer engagement in Jamaica, a trade show and installer seminar in Panama, and further residential energy market development activities in Colombia.

KTECH is inviting distributors and installers to join its network and expand residential energy access across Spanish-speaking markets.

Company: KTECH ESS Co., Ltd.

Email: info@ktechsolar.com

Website: www.ktechsolar.com

Spanish website: www.ktechsolar.com/es/

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