EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: EchoStar Corporation EchoStar Corporation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO) reported second quarter 2026 total revenue of $3.58 billion, compared to $3.72 billion in 2025. Net income attributable to EchoStar in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $8.46 billion, compared to a net loss of $306.13 million in the year-ago quarter. The net income in 2026 was primarily attributable to a non-cash gain on deconsolidation totaling approximately $9.73 billion. Excluding the tax affected impact of the non-cash adjustment for 2026, the net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $49.46 million. Diluted earnings per share was $24.12 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $1.06 in 2025.

Pay-TV

  • Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 241,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of approximately 261,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 6.39 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.68 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.71 million Sling TV subscribers.

Retail Wireless

  • Retail wireless subscribers decreased by approximately 118,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to an increase of 212,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 7.38 million wireless subscribers.

Broadband and Satellite Services

  • Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 59,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a decrease of 34,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 622,000 broadband subscribers.

Additional Details

Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID 13762022 or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call.” Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
 (In thousands)
Revenue           
Pay-TV$2,248,534  $2,462,249  $4,542,798  $5,000,976 
Wireless 929,023   931,803   1,891,514   1,901,471 
Broadband and Satellite Services 316,904   339,780   646,560   710,438 
Other 91,548   71,876   182,531   134,173 
Eliminations (9,845)  (80,749)  (19,750)  (152,341)
Total$3,576,164  $3,724,959  $7,243,653  $7,594,717 
            
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar$8,462,372  $(306,132) $8,315,487  $(508,801)
            
OIBDA           
Pay-TV$600,656  $663,377  $1,128,089  $1,393,250 
Wireless 50,760   (98,909)  64,477   (172,616)
Broadband and Satellite Services 100,474   67,699   194,598   153,402 
Other (69,118)  (337,075)  (145,108)  (661,556)
Eliminations 709   (15,445)  873   (32,632)
Total$683,481  $279,647  $1,242,929  $679,848 
            
Adjusted OIBDA           
Pay-TV$600,656  $663,377  $1,128,089  $1,393,250 
Wireless 50,760   (98,909)  64,477   (172,616)
Broadband and Satellite Services 100,199   67,699   194,323   153,402 
Other (71,129)  (337,075)  (213,278)  (661,556)
Eliminations 709   (15,445)  873   (32,632)
Total$681,195  $279,647  $1,174,484  $679,848 
            
Purchases of property and equipment (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)           
Pay-TV$55,262  $78,580  $143,390  $140,968 
Wireless 28,992      57,825    
Broadband and Satellite Services 6,942   43,118   18,552   75,221 
Other 1,103   625,203   5,967   909,196 
 $92,299  $746,901  $225,734  $1,125,385 
            

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

  Pay-TV Wireless Broadband and Satellite Services Other Eliminations Consolidated Total
For the Three Months Ended  June 30, 2026 (In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss) $542,341 $(97) $50,457  $(80,472) $709  $512,938 
Depreciation and amortization  58,315  50,857   50,017   11,354      170,543 
OIBDA  600,656  50,760   100,474   (69,118)  709   683,481 
Impairments and other       (275)  (2,011)     (2,286)
Adjusted OIBDA $600,656 $50,760  $100,199  $(71,129) $709  $681,195 
                   
For the Three Months Ended  June 30, 2025             
Segment operating income (loss) $595,552 $(118,159) $(36,738) $(654,788) $725  $(213,408)
Depreciation and amortization  67,825  19,250   104,437   317,713   (16,170)  493,055 
OIBDA  663,377  (98,909)  67,699   (337,075)  (15,445)  279,647 
Impairments and other                 
Adjusted OIBDA $663,377 $(98,909) $67,699  $(337,075) $(15,445) $279,647 
                   
  Pay-TV Wireless Broadband and Satellite Services Other Eliminations Consolidated Total
For the Six Months Ended  June 30, 2026 (In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss) $1,013,908 $(35,879) $94,641  $(167,767) $882  $905,785 
Depreciation and amortization  114,181  100,356   99,957   22,659   (9)  337,144 
OIBDA  1,128,089  64,477   194,598   (145,108)  873   1,242,929 
Impairments and other       (275)  (68,170)     (68,445)
Adjusted OIBDA $1,128,089 $64,477  $194,323  $(213,278) $873  $1,174,484 
                   
For the Six Months Ended  June 30, 2025             
Segment operating income (loss) $1,248,982 $(212,053) $(55,933) $(1,283,198) $662  $(301,540)
Depreciation and amortization  144,268  39,437   209,335   621,642   (33,294)  981,388 
OIBDA  1,393,250  (172,616)  153,402   (661,556)  (32,632)  679,848 
Impairments and other                 
Adjusted OIBDA $1,393,250 $(172,616) $153,402  $(661,556) $(32,632) $679,848 
                        

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as “Operating income (loss)” plus “Depreciation and amortization.”

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: ECHO) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.


  
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
   
 As of
 June 30, December 31,
 2026
 2025
Assets     
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$439,988  $1,883,074 
Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities 1,055,678   175,838 
Marketable investment securities 56,205   1,100,891 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $167,370 and $79,590, respectively 905,613   1,273,849 
Inventory 322,390   380,647 
Prepaids and other assets 229,671   284,194 
Regulatory authorizations held for sale, net 16,822,253    
Other current assets 21,926   34,678 
Total current assets 19,853,724   5,133,171 
      
Noncurrent Assets:     
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities 55,081   176,203 
Property and equipment, net 1,760,321   2,243,515 
Regulatory authorizations, including restricted, net 17,116,754   34,548,952 
Other investments, net 212,562   194,046 
Operating lease assets 66,696   214,549 
Intangible assets, net 49,124   54,413 
Other noncurrent assets, net 311,136   451,506 
Total noncurrent assets 19,571,674   37,883,184 
Total assets$39,425,398  $43,016,355 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)     
Current Liabilities:     
Trade accounts payable$251,882  $541,706 
Deferred revenue and other 221,389   639,173 
Accrued programming    1,224,222 
Accrued interest 170,350   309,462 
Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,727,475   2,327,587 
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations 1,446,316   7,321,269 
Total current liabilities 3,817,412   12,363,419 
      
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:     
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion 15,985,387   18,658,602 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,406,850   598,590 
Operating lease liabilities 120,325   4,137,269 
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities 1,894,020   1,446,477 
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion 21,406,582   24,840,938 
Total liabilities 25,223,994   37,204,357 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
      
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):     
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 160,892,524 and 159,266,457 shares issued, 159,103,504 and 157,477,437 shares outstanding, respectively 161   159 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding 131   131 
Additional paid-in capital 8,949,104   8,875,937 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (182,530)  (183,188)
Accumulated earnings (deficit) 5,436,744   (2,878,743)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares (48,512)  (48,512)
Total EchoStar stockholders’ equity (deficit) 14,155,098   5,765,784 
Noncontrolling interests 46,306   46,214 
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 14,201,404   5,811,998 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$39,425,398  $43,016,355 
      


ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
            
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Revenue:           
Service revenue$3,301,538  $3,540,107  $6,677,078  $7,146,263 
Equipment sales and other revenue 274,626   184,852   566,575   448,454 
Total revenue 3,576,164   3,724,959   7,243,653   7,594,717 
            
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):           
Cost of services 1,928,151   2,461,631   3,926,419   4,893,829 
Cost of sales - equipment and other 418,970   354,187   955,877   793,695 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 547,848   629,494   1,186,873   1,227,345 
Depreciation and amortization 170,543   493,055   337,144   981,388 
Impairments and other (2,286)     (68,445)   
Total costs and expenses 3,063,226   3,938,367   6,337,868   7,896,257 
            
Operating income (loss) 512,938   (213,408)  905,785   (301,540)
            
Other Income (Expense):           
Interest income 40,912   65,369   70,321   130,898 
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (509,146)  (279,232)  (1,101,806)  (565,287)
Deconsolidation gain 9,728,958      9,728,958    
Other, net 16,452   35,137   18,636   76,527 
Total other income (expense) 9,277,176   (178,726)  8,716,109   (357,862)
            
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,790,114   (392,134)  9,621,894   (659,402)
Income tax (provision) benefit, net (1,327,569)  85,290   (1,306,649)  149,277 
Net income (loss) 8,462,545   (306,844)  8,315,245   (510,125)
                
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 173   (712)  (242)  (1,324)
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar$8,462,372  $(306,132) $8,315,487  $(508,801)
            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:           
Basic 290,141   287,505   289,581   287,012 
Diluted 351,622   287,505   351,432   287,012 
            
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:           
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar$29.17  $(1.06) $28.72  $(1.77)
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar$24.12  $(1.06) $23.76  $(1.77)
            


ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 2026
 2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:     
Net income (loss)$8,315,245  $(510,125)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 337,144   981,388 
Impairments and other (68,445)   
Deconsolidation gain (9,728,958)   
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other (8,472)  (64,831)
Non-cash, stock-based compensation 23,363   16,123 
Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt    114,756 
Deferred tax expense (benefit) 1,289,307   (174,719)
Changes in allowance for credit losses (5,352)  15,603 
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities (82,222)  420 
Other, net 100,005   609 
Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net 56,709   (164,957)
Net cash flows from operating activities 228,324   214,267 
      
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:     
Purchases of marketable investment securities (577,120)  (2,247,724)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities 1,571,636   1,526,245 
Purchases of property and equipment (225,734)  (551,600)
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations    (573,785)
SpaceX Reimbursement of Cash Interim Debt Service Payments 413,663    
Cash divested from the Deconsolidated Entities (362,968)   
Sale of Fiber business    47,207 
Other, net (7,743)  (64)
Net cash flows from investing activities 811,734   (1,799,721)
      
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:     
Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations (16,221)  (46,272)
Redemption and repurchases of debt (1,787,082)  (456,049)
Proceeds from issuance of debt    150,000 
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium    (946)
Early debt redemption gains (losses)    11,465 
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 21,689   6,994 
Other, net 2,700   (31,189)
Net cash flows from financing activities (1,778,914)  (365,997)
      
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 19   2,965 
      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (738,837)  (1,948,486)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,182,155   4,593,804 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period$1,443,318  $2,645,318 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
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